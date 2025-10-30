JD Vance's Confirmation About Religious Disconnect With Usha Sends The Internet Into An Uproar
JD and Usha Vance don't share the same religious beliefs. While that may not be an issue in many marriages, the vice president confirmed that he hopes Usha, whom he said was raised in a largely non-practicing Hindu household, comes to embrace Christianity during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on October 29, 2025. "I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually, my wife comes to see it the same way," he said.
JD's response started a heated debate online. Some took issue with his description of Usha as an agnostic, arguing he was erasing her heritage and misrepresenting her parents' religion. "Usha is a practising Hindu, who brought him to embrace his own religion. Little would she have known that this man will throw her under the bus to pursue his Presidential dream," one user noted on X. Usha's parents are indeed practicing Hindus, with the second lady having described her upbringing as religious.
Others accused him of hypocrisy, defending that true Christians wouldn't be in a marriage with a non-believer. "Wait .... How's Vance, the face of American Christianity if he's in bed with an unbeliever? 'Do not be unequally yoked ... '" another user argued, citing a biblical command. Other netizens criticized JD for exposing his wife in a public forum where she couldn't defend herself. "[It] is the wimpiest, most cowardly, most unmanly thing you can do," another user wrote. Perhaps he's okay with this disconnect because he hasn't been religious all that long.
JD Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019
JD Vance may now wear his Christianity like a badge of honor, but he had been a churchgoer for only a handful of years when he was elected vice president. At the Turning Point USA event, he admitted that he identified as either an agnostic or an atheist, something he said was also true of Usha Vance. Interestingly, though, he only converted to Catholicism in 2019, a year after he started considering a career in politics.
And despite his claims that Usha was largely agnostic or atheist herself, they celebrated their 2014 wedding in an interfaith ceremony that featured them both in traditional Hindu attire. That's also not how she has described her upbringing. "My parents are Hindu and that's one of the things that made them such good parents and good people," she told Fox News in June 2024. "And I have seen the power of that in my own life."
There's another Great Indian Wedding to celebrate...
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2024
JD's religion isn't the only change of heart he has had since marrying Usha. In fact, JD has fully transformed from Appalachian teen to right-wing politician in some short years. Just like Usha was a Hillary Clinton supporter in the 2016 election, JD also vowed to vote for her to prevent Donald Trump from winning. "I think there's a chance, if I feel like Trump has a really good chance of winning, that I might have to hold my nose and vote for Hillary Clinton," he said on NPR's "Fresh Air" in 2016.