JD Vance's Confirmation About Religious Disconnect With Usha Sends The Internet Into An Uproar

JD and Usha Vance don't share the same religious beliefs. While that may not be an issue in many marriages, the vice president confirmed that he hopes Usha, whom he said was raised in a largely non-practicing Hindu household, comes to embrace Christianity during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on October 29, 2025. "I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually, my wife comes to see it the same way," he said.

JD's response started a heated debate online. Some took issue with his description of Usha as an agnostic, arguing he was erasing her heritage and misrepresenting her parents' religion. "Usha is a practising Hindu, who brought him to embrace his own religion. Little would she have known that this man will throw her under the bus to pursue his Presidential dream," one user noted on X. Usha's parents are indeed practicing Hindus, with the second lady having described her upbringing as religious.

Others accused him of hypocrisy, defending that true Christians wouldn't be in a marriage with a non-believer. "Wait .... How's Vance, the face of American Christianity if he's in bed with an unbeliever? 'Do not be unequally yoked ... '" another user argued, citing a biblical command. Other netizens criticized JD for exposing his wife in a public forum where she couldn't defend herself. "[It] is the wimpiest, most cowardly, most unmanly thing you can do," another user wrote. Perhaps he's okay with this disconnect because he hasn't been religious all that long.