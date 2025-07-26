Usha Vance rarely peels back the curtain on her family life and marriage to JD Vance, but that all changed in June 2025, when she agreed to give an in-depth interview about her journey to becoming second lady and her life as a busy mom. The Yale University alumna was working as a full-time attorney when she and the now-vice president discovered they were pregnant with their eldest child, Ewan. As first-time parents, this filled them with joy, but the road to parenthood turned out to be far more complicated than either of them had hoped.

Appearing on "Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain" podcast, where she inadvertently fueled those divorce rumors circling her and JD, Usha revealed that she struggled with anemia during each of her three pregnancies, which left her feeling constantly depleted. "Especially when we were having our third child... I was completely exhausted because I had a trial right before she was born," Usha recalled. "It was actually a little bit different, because pregnancy was so exhausting that not being anemic was just like, you know, high on life and that really helped."

Even more difficult was her transition into motherhood while starting her final clerkship at the Supreme Court just seven weeks after Ewan was born (incidentally, not one of the rare times we've seen JD and Usha's children). "The week before I started that job we were still mostly nocturnal, and I wasn't awake during the day," Usha said. "I had to kind of switch to being awake and functioning during the day and sleeping at night ... so that was a really rough transition for us." To better understand her struggles, we spoke to Dr. Natalie Crawford, a board-certified OBGYN and reproductive endocrinologist, about the causes and complications caused by anemia during pregnancies.