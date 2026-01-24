Tragic Details About Olympic Figure Skaters That Are Just Plain Sad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article contains mention of suicide and allegations of sexual assault.

You could argue ice skating is one of the most perilous sports out there. Just one mistimed jump or one misplaced step can be enough to threaten not only your competitive dreams or your entire career but, in the most severe cases, even your whole life. But it's not just on the rink where those brave enough to make their living gliding across a frozen surface on metal blades less than an inch thick can suffer.

Indeed, the history of the sport is littered with competitors who have experienced hardships both on and away from the world of axels, toe loops, and snowplow stops, whether losing loved ones in air crashes, receiving death threats simply because of who they love, or being physically attacked by associates of their most famous rivals. Ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, here's a look at 14 of the saddest and most tragic cases.