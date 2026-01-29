Before & After Pics Of James Corden Since Ditching Late Night Are Jarring
It's been three years since James Corden hosted "The Late Late Show" — and he looks like he's seen better days. The notoriously shady Corden may not have been the most popular late-night host in recent years, but most can agree that he looked pretty healthy during his eight-year run. However, the British star has changed quite a bit since signing off in 2023. Take, for example, the shots below, which were taken about six years apart.
Taken in 2019, the photo on the left shows the star basking in the joyful, youthful energy he usually exuded onscreen (even if Corden isn't the same on TV as he is in real life). Meanwhile, the former host looks exhausted and completely over it in the second photo, taken in December of 2025. Of course, it's possible he was simply having a bad day.
Corden is also much lighter than he used to be, further adding to the differences. While he started dropping pounds in 2021, it appears he's lost even more weight since departing late-night television. However, the star, who admitted to giving up Ozempic because it failed to work, has a hilarious reason for striving to shrink his waistline. He wants to get on his Broadway co-star Neil Patrick Harris' fitness level. "My aim is to— I don't think I'll ever be as fit as him — but I'm gonna try," Corden shared with People in September 2025.
Could Corden's career trajectory be affecting him?
James Corden, who's moved back to the U.K., could be looking downtrodden because of his career. Although he's has enjoyed a great deal of success, life hasn't been exactly easy for him since leaving "Late Late." According to the Daily Mail, Corden wasn't exactly met with a bunch of job offers on the other side of the pond. 'It's amazing isn't it, you've got a guy who has jetted back to Britain after being one of the most successful British exports to Hollywood, yet no channel over here appears to want him on their books," shared one insider. They also stated that the projects that Corden, who also acts and sings, has been apart of were his own, due to his unpopularity. "The truth is that not many people like him – it's strange as he comes across as such a funny, caring man but behind the cameras, within television production companies and broadcasters, they don't want to know."
If career uncertainty isn't enough, "Art," Corden's most recent project with Neil Patrick Harris, required him to make regular treks back to the states for rehearsals. It was apparently wearing on him. "It's hard, but very lucky we were here for the whole time of rehearsals and they'll be back out for a couple of weeks in October," Corden shared with People in September 2025. The former host also expressed his excitement for a then-upcoming trip across the pond. "I get to go home, actually, this weekend because I had something I was already booked to do before this arrived, so ... it's okay, we're getting through it," he explained. Hopefully, he has perked up now that the show is over.