Before & After Pics Of James Corden Since Ditching Late Night Are Jarring

It's been three years since James Corden hosted "The Late Late Show" — and he looks like he's seen better days. The notoriously shady Corden may not have been the most popular late-night host in recent years, but most can agree that he looked pretty healthy during his eight-year run. However, the British star has changed quite a bit since signing off in 2023. Take, for example, the shots below, which were taken about six years apart.

Taken in 2019, the photo on the left shows the star basking in the joyful, youthful energy he usually exuded onscreen (even if Corden isn't the same on TV as he is in real life). Meanwhile, the former host looks exhausted and completely over it in the second photo, taken in December of 2025. Of course, it's possible he was simply having a bad day.

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock & Bruce Glikas/Getty

Corden is also much lighter than he used to be, further adding to the differences. While he started dropping pounds in 2021, it appears he's lost even more weight since departing late-night television. However, the star, who admitted to giving up Ozempic because it failed to work, has a hilarious reason for striving to shrink his waistline. He wants to get on his Broadway co-star Neil Patrick Harris' fitness level. "My aim is to— I don't think I'll ever be as fit as him — but I'm gonna try," Corden shared with People in September 2025.