Greg Gutfeld And His Wife Have Less Chemistry Than A Fox News Panel

If you were to judge Greg Gutfeld's personal life from his social media, you would assume Fox News' "The Five" co-host is a bachelor with no one but his Frenchie to keep him company. In reality, that couldn't be further from the truth for Gutfeld. The conservative pundit has been married to the Russian Elena Moussa since 2004, though they waited a couple of decades before becoming parents, welcoming a daughter, Mira, in December 2024. Though Gutfeld and Moussa largely keep their marriage to themselves, there have been glimpses into their relationship from time to time, and those instances reveal one pretty mismatched couple.

For starters, Gutfeld and his wife have an 18-year age gap. He was 39 when he met 21-year-old Moussa, then a magazine photo editor for Maxim Russia, and they tied the knot just months later. Considering they belong to different generations and cultures, the two are unlikely to have a lot in common — and it shows. Moussa comes across as anything but conservative. She is youthful and artistic, often showcasing her bold fashion sense on Instagram (she became a fashion designer after studying in New York in the mid-2010s). Meanwhile, Gutfeld has been trashed on Reddit for his fashion sense, eschewing suits for more inappropriate 'fits like hoodies.

Whenever Moussa posts photos of Gutfeld to Instagram, he just looks out of place. In a November 2016 picture, for example, she photographed him from behind as he sat across the street from a café. He accessorized his plain shorts and T-shirt with a pink beanie that was obviously trying too hard, and it felt like he was a complete stranger to the photographer. The same was true for a December 2015 photo she posted on Instagram of Gutfeld wearing a too-tight jacket and another unflattering beanie, with Moussa even jokingly writing, "I have no idea who this person is!" Gutfeld and Moussa seem like they come from different worlds — and in many ways, they do.