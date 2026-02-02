Erika Kirk's Flirty Summer House Stint Has Soured Her Good Girl Branding Forever
Before she was married to Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk had a brief stint on reality TV. Following her husband's death, and Erika's ascent into the spotlight, clips were shared on social media that showed her appearance on Season 3 of Bravo's "Summer House" in 2019. The clip featured Erika going on a double date as she was matched up with Jordan from the show. "Beautiful blond hair, her smile, her radiance. I can tell that she's got not only outer beauty, but inner beauty," Jordan said about her at the time. During the double date, the pair slugged back sugary cocktails at a bar with their friends.
A resurfaced video is going viral showing Erika Kirk on Bravo's reality show Summer House.
"She's beautiful and she happens to be religious."
(Erika appeared on the show before she met Charlie.)
In addition to that footage, another clip of "Summer House" was shared to TikTok which showed Erika out on a date with Jordan. There was little chemistry between the two as they both sampled drinks and food while at a restaurant. As the clips went viral, some believed it was proof that Erika had put on a nice girl act as Charlie's wife. "Fake phony ... Living her [life] as a pageant prissy princess," one Instagram user wrote after seeing the reality TV clips. "I am a fan of the show ... i don't trust her life nor intentions now," an X (formerly Twitter) user posted about Erika. Many took issue with seeing the Turning Point USA CEO imbibing while on those dates. "Religious while guzzling down alcohol? Props to the folks who've figured out how to grift," another X user replied.
Was Erika Kirk previously engaged?
The clips of Erika Kirk on "Summer House" were used to discredit some of the statements she had made publicly about her lifestyle. One X user reposted the footage along with a clip of Erika speaking about her dating life before meeting Charlie Kirk. In the footage, the former Miss Arizona claimed that she never dipped into the New York City dating pool. "I never dated here cause I saw vicariously through my roommate how terrible it was," she said during a townhall-style interview. "Somehow getting drinks was the replacement for having coffee, and breakfast ... I don't drink, I find it unproductive," Erika said. Of course, the "Summer House" appearances showed her both dating and drinking in NYC. That led to people roasting her credibility in the replies. Among the posts, users also shared viral photos that hinted Erika may have been married before Charlie.
In 2015, Erika dated baseball player JT Massey, and the pair had an engagement-style photoshoot together. As those pics were shared on Instagram, many believed it was evidence that the former beauty queen had not been forthright about her past.
To further muddle the matter, an audition tape resurfaced that showed Erika and Massey auditioning for "The Amazing Race" in 2015. The pair were flirty with each other, and Erika played with her then-boyfriend's deep V-cut shirt, while mentioning that he looked "hot." In the audition tape, the then-couple recalled their first date, and how their romance blossomed quickly. "And then we spent literally every single day with each other since then," Erika recalled. When the audition tape was posted to Instagram, many users took it as evidence that Erika had been duplicitous. "The obvious is, she isn't who she said she was," an Erika detractor commented.