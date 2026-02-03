Details About Mickey Rourke's Disastrous Financial Troubles

Actor Mickey Rourke, known for his roles in "Sin City," "Angel Heart," and "The Pope of Greenwich Village," has fame but no fortune. Although Rourke had a net worth of roughly $10 million in 2020, it's been whittled away to almost nothing.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates his personal fortune to be around $50,000. This is a paltry sum for a veteran actor in 2026, but especially for someone who's achieved as much as Rourke. In addition to garnering critical acclaim, the actor was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe. Additionally, his catalog has generated nearly two billion dollars over the years. Unfortunately, the controversial star has little to show for his multi-decade career, aside from debt.

In January 2026, reports circulated that Rourke was getting evicted because of his inability to pay for his pricey California rental. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor owed his landlord about $60,000 in unpaid rent. Soon after, one of his employees launched a GoFundMe to assist with his expenses. Despite the public's willingness to step in, Rourke quickly shut down the crowdfunding efforts. "Something's come up ... I'm really frustrated, confused, and I don't understand," he shared in an Instagram video. "Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money." He explained that he wasn't one to accept charity, adding, "I'd rather stick a gun up my a** and pull the trigger." He also assured fans that he'd be working hard to return their money.