Details About Mickey Rourke's Disastrous Financial Troubles
Actor Mickey Rourke, known for his roles in "Sin City," "Angel Heart," and "The Pope of Greenwich Village," has fame but no fortune. Although Rourke had a net worth of roughly $10 million in 2020, it's been whittled away to almost nothing.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates his personal fortune to be around $50,000. This is a paltry sum for a veteran actor in 2026, but especially for someone who's achieved as much as Rourke. In addition to garnering critical acclaim, the actor was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe. Additionally, his catalog has generated nearly two billion dollars over the years. Unfortunately, the controversial star has little to show for his multi-decade career, aside from debt.
In January 2026, reports circulated that Rourke was getting evicted because of his inability to pay for his pricey California rental. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor owed his landlord about $60,000 in unpaid rent. Soon after, one of his employees launched a GoFundMe to assist with his expenses. Despite the public's willingness to step in, Rourke quickly shut down the crowdfunding efforts. "Something's come up ... I'm really frustrated, confused, and I don't understand," he shared in an Instagram video. "Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money." He explained that he wasn't one to accept charity, adding, "I'd rather stick a gun up my a** and pull the trigger." He also assured fans that he'd be working hard to return their money.
Why Mickey Rourke struggles with money
Mickey Rourke is much poorer than we thought, and he's not confused about how he landed in such a grim position. Over the years, the actor-turned-boxer-turned-actor has been incredibly transparent about the unfortunate catalysts that contributed to his downfall.
In 2008, for example, Rourke, who was promoting "The Wrestler" at the time, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about a particularly difficult period he experienced in his career. "I lost everything," explained Rourke. "My house, my wife, my credibility, my career." The actor blamed his outcome on his tragic upbringing. "I just all had all this anger from my childhood, which was really shame, not anger, and used it as armor and machismo to cover up my wounds," he shared, adding, "Unfortunately, the way I acted really frightened people, although it was really just me who was scared." Ultimately, therapy helped Rourke for a while.
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 Screen Actor's Guild strike that took away his ability to earn any money for more than half the year, things got even worse. "I had to borrow half a million dollars from the bank to get by and pay bills off," he admitted during a stint on "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." (via People). "Everybody in those picket lines was an out of work actor." He continued, "There would be the flavor of the month, actors show up to just say how great I am — I'm at the picket line with all the poor people that will never get a job."