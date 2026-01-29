11 Hats That Ruined Melania Trump's Outfit

No matter your stance on the now-famous Melania Trump, you can't deny that the former model is a fashionista. It seems to come naturally to the Slovenian-born beauty as her mother worked in the industry. Back in 2016, she explained her innate style to People, sharing, "I always loved fashion. My mother was a fashion designer so it was always in my blood." The future first lady won second place in a Slovenian modeling contest in 1992, which kicked off her career, and eventually came to the United States on a work visa with a modeling contract. And though she never reached supermodel status, it was a party during New York Fashion Week in 1998 that put her in Donald Trump's path.

Melania's style was best summarized by Vogue during her first term as first lady in 2017, calling it "conservative, yet opulent." From pale blue Ralph Lauren sets to tailored looks in "Nancy Red," alluding to a signature color worn by fellow Republican first lady Nancy Reagan, the former model has picked some stunning ensembles over the years. And while her shoe choices are typically on point and her jewelry is so stunning that she launched her own jewelry and watch line on QVC, her selections when it comes to headwear are a totally different story. From beanies to baseball caps with painfully obvious messaging, we're rounding up some of Melania's worst hat choices over the years.