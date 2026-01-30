The Biggest Revelations From Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It was a 'truth is stranger than fiction' story that gripped the entire world. And thanks to a compelling new Netflix documentary, it's now returned to the public consciousness nearly a quarter of a century later. We are, of course, talking about the case of Elizabeth Smart, the 14-year-old kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home back in the summer of 2002.

Most people presumed the worst had happened when, after nine months, there was still no trace of the youngster's whereabouts. But in March 2003, an unrecognizable Elizabeth was found walking the Utah streets with her captors, Brian Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. Since then, she, her uncle, and her parents have all written books about the ordeal, she's been the subject of several TV movie adaptations from the network that totally changed the game for women in Hollywood, and she's admirably spoken about her experiences as an activist for both missing persons and the fight against pro-abstinence education. But "Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart" still managed to bring many new revelations to the table. From psychiatric ward stays and police skepticism to sleep deprivation and survival tactics, here's a look at 14 of the most shocking.