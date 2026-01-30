Melania Trump's Movie Premiere Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

On January 29, the who's who of Trumplandia packed out the controversially re-christened Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., to tune into the world premiere of First Lady Melania Trump's brand new — *checks notes* — ahem, "creative experience."

"Some have called this a documentary. It is not," Melania warned the packed-out audience at the performing arts cultural center about her latest $40 million endeavor with Amazon MGM Studios, complete with a $35 million marketing budget. "It is a creative experience that offers perspectives, insights, and moments," she declared.