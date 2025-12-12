Donald Trump Let's It Slip He Barely Talks To Melania (& We Bet She Likes It That Way)
Donald Trump may have exposed what's really going on in his marriage to Melania Trump when he spoke at the White House Congressional Ball on December 11, 2025. The first lady preceded Donald at the podium, where she mentioned a program of hers. "I hope you will be excited to support my new legislative ... some of you already know about it," she said in broken English before closing her speech. It was unclear what legislative measure Melania was referring to, but one month before the Congressional Ball, she organized an executive order for the Fostering the Future program. The initiative would gather funds to aid in the education of children who had been in foster care.
First Lady Melania Trump teases 2026 legislative initiative, with President Trump chiming in, saying, "I don't know what it is she's doing, but I know it's going to be great for children." pic.twitter.com/oVmrual2ST
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 12, 2025
The president was apparently not privy to his wife's latest project, something he made very clear at the Congressional Ball. "Well, I just heard about that for the first time," he said after taking over for Melania on the mic. "I don't know what it is she's doing, but I know it's going to be great for children," Donald added, eliciting select chuckles from the crowd. It was hard to ignore how little he seemed to know (or care) about his wife's project.
Clips of Donald admitting his obliviousness were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people pointed out that the couple seemed to have communication issues. "I suppose it's hard to talk when you don't live together," one person wrote, with another adding, "That's embarrassing. He is clueless about his wife's interest." Others thought Donald's comments painted a clear picture of the state of his marriage. "Obviously he has no clue what she does as she hates him," one user commented. "Just get it over with and say your wife is nothing more than arm candy," another replied. It was hardly the first time Donald accidentally confirmed the messiest rumors about his marriage.
Donald Trump has made other jokes at Melania Trump's expense
Donald Trump has shown an embarrassing disconnect from Melania Trump throughout their years together, something that was especially highlighted on the presidential campaign trail in September 2024. Similar to his marital misstep at the White House Congressional Ball, Donald spoke to a crowd after his wife, this time at a rally in Long Island. He used the opportunity to plug Melania's memoir, but accidentally revealed something that would upset most marriages in the process.
"Go out and get her book; she just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about me ... I don't know, I didn't ... so busy," Trump stammered to the crowd (via X). Realizing that he may have put his foot in his mouth, Trump tried to save face by making a joke, saying, "And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up, and I'll say, 'Don't buy it. Get rid of it.'" Many social media users thought it was a red flag for the Trumps that he didn't even bother to read his own wife's book, even just portions of it.
Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed that the whispers about marital discontent were indeed true. When he appeared on "The Daily Beast" podcast in May 2025, Wolff said it was more than just bad optics for Donald and Melania. "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage, and I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives," he said. "The marriage is crumbling." Evidence supporting Wolff's claims surfaced in October when Donald and Melania's sleeping arrangements for their trip to the United Kingdom were reported, with the Trumps sleeping in separate bedrooms. After all, they live in different cities, so maybe Melania is indifferent to Donald's indifference by now.