Cosmetic Expert Spills On Blake Lively's Sneaky Tune-Ups Over The Years

Blake Lively has undergone a stunning transformation over the course of her highly successful career. Lively's look has changed quite a bit since her days in the cast of "Gossip Girl," and while that could be part of the natural aging process, it's also possible that she's had some tweaks by way of cosmetic procedures or even plastic surgery. Nicki Swift caught up with Dr. Samuel Golpanian, MD Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in Beverly Hills, who shared some insight into what changes Lively may have electively made. Dr. Golpanian points out that she, "has a thin upper lip, [and] a wider nose than she does now." He believes that Lively, "may have had some filler into the upper lip as well to plump it up." Golpanian also noted that Lively's makeup style has changed, as she went for a more natural look years ago, but is often seen with a full face of glam these days.

"As you go from about 2009 and on, that's when I think she has had some of the nose work done. And as you keep progressing to 2019, her upper lip definitely looks more voluptuous, she also has more prominent cheekbones," Dr. Golpanian tells Nicki Swift in our exclusive interview. "I think she has some filler there — fat transfer is definitely a possibility too," he continued, adding that he does not think that Lively has had more extensive work — such as a facelift — done.