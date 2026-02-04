Cosmetic Expert Spills On Blake Lively's Sneaky Tune-Ups Over The Years
Blake Lively has undergone a stunning transformation over the course of her highly successful career. Lively's look has changed quite a bit since her days in the cast of "Gossip Girl," and while that could be part of the natural aging process, it's also possible that she's had some tweaks by way of cosmetic procedures or even plastic surgery. Nicki Swift caught up with Dr. Samuel Golpanian, MD Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in Beverly Hills, who shared some insight into what changes Lively may have electively made. Dr. Golpanian points out that she, "has a thin upper lip, [and] a wider nose than she does now." He believes that Lively, "may have had some filler into the upper lip as well to plump it up." Golpanian also noted that Lively's makeup style has changed, as she went for a more natural look years ago, but is often seen with a full face of glam these days.
"As you go from about 2009 and on, that's when I think she has had some of the nose work done. And as you keep progressing to 2019, her upper lip definitely looks more voluptuous, she also has more prominent cheekbones," Dr. Golpanian tells Nicki Swift in our exclusive interview. "I think she has some filler there — fat transfer is definitely a possibility too," he continued, adding that he does not think that Lively has had more extensive work — such as a facelift — done.
Blake Lively may consider a brow lift or an upper blepharoplasty
Blake Lively has never admitted to going under the knife to perfect her look, though there have been plenty of ongoing rumors that she's had a bit of nip/tuck as she's gotten older. Many people believe that Lively has had a breast augmentation, for example. And, when it comes to her face specifically, many fans seem to agree with Dr. Samuel Golpanian in that Lively likely had a nose job. If Lively did, in fact, have work done on her face, she may be open to making more changes here and there. Nicki Swift asked Golpanian his thoughts on what Lively might do, and he made some suggestions.
Golpanian believes that Lively could benefit from a brow lift — and he shared his reasoning. "She does have a little bit of what's called hooding of the brow so giving her a little bit of a brow lift can help that. Or maybe an upper blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure to rejuvenate the upper eyelids at some point," he tells Nicki Swift. "I don't think she needs it right now, but she might when she gets a little bit older," he added.