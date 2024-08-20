Why Fans Are Convinced That Blake Lively Got Plastic Surgery

Objectively speaking, Blake Lively is beautiful. We'd even dare say that she's drop-dead gorgeous. From her golden locks that everyone wants to turn into a wig out, her physique that screams gym goals, to her mega-watt smile, she's the epitome of beauty. Sure, nobody's perfect, but Lively comes pretty darn close — so close that some fans are convinced she's had a little help, particularly when it comes to her face.

In 2011, Lively found herself topping AskMen's most desirable women in the world list, leaving the likes of Mila Kunis, Sofia Vergara, Scarlett Johansson, and Anne Hathaway in the dust. That alone speaks volumes about her overall appeal. Still, she has her own set of insecurities, admitting in a Harper's Bazaar interview that the photos you see of her are far from reality. "99.9 percent of the time the images are Photoshopped," she said. "I'm guilty myself of being at a photo shoot and saying, 'That looks terrible on me.' And they're like, 'We'll fix it.' And you're so relieved."

So, does that editing extend to her body, too? Lively's never outright admitted to going under the knife, but some fans are certain she's had some work done — especially after comparing her early career photos to more recent ones. Their verdict? The "It Ends With Us" star likely had rhinoplasty, resulting in that impeccably sculpted nose.