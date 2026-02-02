Justin Bieber's Behavior At 2026 Grammys Was Insufferable And Everyone Noticed

Justin Bieber's red carpet behavior wasn't a fluke, because he acted just as awkward inside. Trevor Noah, who hosted the 2026 Grammys, showered Justin with praise during his monologue, but the "Yummy" singer didn't exactly seem impressed. "Justin Bieber is back in the house," said Noah. "Over the last few years, this young man has done so many amazing things. ... His album, 'Swag,' nominated for four Grammy nominations." Noah also congratulated Justin and Hailey on having a kid, and joked about his message to Apple complaining about the placement of the dictation button on iPhones.

Despite the light-hearted chatter, Justin looked wildly uncomfortable and struggled to react accordingly. One X user wrote: "he looks mortified lol." Meanwhile, Hailey, who once said she felt "sad" for Justin because of how much attention he gets, smiled, laughed, and clapped as Noah spoke.

Trevor Noah highlights Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/cW6VBAWc9c — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

While Justin has a documented shady side, it's quite possible that the cameras and attention simply made him uncomfortable. In May 2016, the "Baby" singer shared his unfiltered thoughts about the awards show circuit to Instagram. "I don't know about these award shows," he wrote in the caption. "No disrespect to anybody at any of the shows or the people running it. Nothing but love for you guys and your support. But I don't feel good when I'm there nor after. I try to think of it as a celebration but can't help feeling like people are rating and grading my performance." He used the rest of the caption to complain about his fellow stars worrying about their screentime and also revealed that he preferred the energy at regular shows. "There's an authenticity missing that I crave! And I wonder does anybody else," he added.