Justin Bieber's Behavior At 2026 Grammys Was Insufferable And Everyone Noticed
Justin Bieber totally dragged down the energy on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet. Up for awards in four separate categories, Justin made his triumphant Grammys return after a four-year hiatus. But if he was excited, it definitely didn't show in his body language. In a clip shared by Variety, Justin could be seen looking like he wanted to be literally anywhere else in the world as he posed next to his wife, Hailey Bieber. During the 13-second clip, the singer/songwriter held a rigid posture as he took in several deep breaths. Hailey did her best to make up for Justin's broody energy, but her efforts were in vain. And the internet definitely noticed!
Justin and Hailey Bieber wear "ICE OUT" pins to the 2026 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/qbMAaUPJbO
— Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026
Underneath a post shared by Pop Base, fans on social media held nothing back in their commentary. One user on X wrote, "He looks like he really didn't want to be there." A second user remarked, "Already looks miserable, lol." Meanwhile, a third commented: "Why he looks like he hates his life." Of course, not everyone placed the full blame on Justin. In other posts across the app, several users also pointed out the disconnect between Justin and Hailey, who have a rather strange relationship. "Bro looks so fed up with these, she's definitely making em go," wrote one fan. Yet another opined: "They look like they wanna kill each other."
Justin Bieber was just as awkward during the Grammys broadcast
Justin Bieber's red carpet behavior wasn't a fluke, because he acted just as awkward inside. Trevor Noah, who hosted the 2026 Grammys, showered Justin with praise during his monologue, but the "Yummy" singer didn't exactly seem impressed. "Justin Bieber is back in the house," said Noah. "Over the last few years, this young man has done so many amazing things. ... His album, 'Swag,' nominated for four Grammy nominations." Noah also congratulated Justin and Hailey on having a kid, and joked about his message to Apple complaining about the placement of the dictation button on iPhones.
Despite the light-hearted chatter, Justin looked wildly uncomfortable and struggled to react accordingly. One X user wrote: "he looks mortified lol." Meanwhile, Hailey, who once said she felt "sad" for Justin because of how much attention he gets, smiled, laughed, and clapped as Noah spoke.
Trevor Noah highlights Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/cW6VBAWc9c
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026
While Justin has a documented shady side, it's quite possible that the cameras and attention simply made him uncomfortable. In May 2016, the "Baby" singer shared his unfiltered thoughts about the awards show circuit to Instagram. "I don't know about these award shows," he wrote in the caption. "No disrespect to anybody at any of the shows or the people running it. Nothing but love for you guys and your support. But I don't feel good when I'm there nor after. I try to think of it as a celebration but can't help feeling like people are rating and grading my performance." He used the rest of the caption to complain about his fellow stars worrying about their screentime and also revealed that he preferred the energy at regular shows. "There's an authenticity missing that I crave! And I wonder does anybody else," he added.