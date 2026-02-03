Over the past few decades, the enduring popularity of reality television has introduced a new breed of celebrity. The "Real Housewives" franchise, for example, has brought fame to numerous women who, just a few decades earlier, wouldn't have even been celebrity adjacent; it's tough to imagine how New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice, for example, could ever become famous without reality TV, or how the Kardashian sisters would have become international superstars without the success of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

When reviewing the latest crop of reality stars, it's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore Rob Rausch of "Love Island USA" fame. Not only is he one of the few snake wranglers to achieve reality-TV fame, he made so many waves while participating in the racy dating show that he was tapped for a whole other show: "The Traitors," in which Scottish actor Alan Cumming presides over a crew of devious, backstabbing reality stars out to betray each other while shacking up together in a castle situated in the Highlands of Scotland.

For viewers of "The Traitors," Rausch has become an intriguing figure — not to mention something of a heartthrob — and his journey from rural America to television stardom has been a fascinating one. Read on and it will be clear why the transformation of "Traitors" star Rob Rausch is turning heads.