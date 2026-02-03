The Transformation Of Traitors Star Rob Rausch Is Turning Heads
Over the past few decades, the enduring popularity of reality television has introduced a new breed of celebrity. The "Real Housewives" franchise, for example, has brought fame to numerous women who, just a few decades earlier, wouldn't have even been celebrity adjacent; it's tough to imagine how New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice, for example, could ever become famous without reality TV, or how the Kardashian sisters would have become international superstars without the success of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
When reviewing the latest crop of reality stars, it's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore Rob Rausch of "Love Island USA" fame. Not only is he one of the few snake wranglers to achieve reality-TV fame, he made so many waves while participating in the racy dating show that he was tapped for a whole other show: "The Traitors," in which Scottish actor Alan Cumming presides over a crew of devious, backstabbing reality stars out to betray each other while shacking up together in a castle situated in the Highlands of Scotland.
For viewers of "The Traitors," Rausch has become an intriguing figure — not to mention something of a heartthrob — and his journey from rural America to television stardom has been a fascinating one. Read on and it will be clear why the transformation of "Traitors" star Rob Rausch is turning heads.
Growing up in rural Alabama led him to snake wrangling
Rob Rausch was born in September 1998 and grew up in the small town of Florence, Alabama. One of four children, his father is photographer and designer Robert Rausch, founder of the GAS Design Center in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
Coming of age in a rural area led him to become fascinated by snakes, a fascination he's had since he was a young kid. "It's always been a passion of mine," Rausch explained when interviewed for the local news broadcast on WAFF 48. "I caught my first snake when I was four years old. I've just been doing it ever since." It's an interest that Rausch never really outgrew, and he's continued to be fascinated with snakes ever since. "Yeah, I be catching snakes here and there," he said. "I've been doing it my whole life. I hope to do it for the rest of it to be honest with you."
In fact, Rausch has admitted that the presence of snakes has tended to influence his itinerary when he travels. "I enjoy going to other countries for snakes," he told E! News. That passion, however, has not come without its hazards; Rausch has confirmed he's been bitten by numerous snakes over the years.
He joined the cast of Love Island in 2023
In retrospect, the prospect of Rob Rausch becoming a reality TV star would seem to be a remote one.
"I have never watched any reality [TV] other than 'Survivor,'" Rausch told E! News. Yet despite his unfamiliarity with reality television in general, and dating shows in particular, he wound up joining Peacock's "Love Island USA" during its fifth season in 2023. One of six men and seven women competing for a spot in Casa Amor — a major twist for the show — he entered the fray on the 16th day of the season.
Whether he realized it or not, Rausch possessed the kind of personality tailor-made for reality TV. Unabashedly goofy, cracking jokes, and frequently shirtless, the buff-bodied Alabaman quickly became a standout on the show. He quickly forged a connection with fellow "Love Island USA" castaway Leah Kateb and quickly captured the attention of viewers.
However, it's also fair to say that his inaugural experience within the genre was neither auspicious nor lengthy. Five days after he arrived, he was eliminated. And while that may not have been among the most controversial moments on "Love Island USA," he'd nevertheless managed to carve out a space in the hearts and minds of viewers.
He became a Love Island fan favorite before his elimination
While some viewers may debate whether "Love Island USA" is fake, that was not a question to perturb Rausch. Even though he wasn't there for long, he enjoyed the brief time he spent on the show in 2023. "It was a great experience," he said while appearing on WAFF 48, "I'm glad I did it. Uh, met some great people, met some good friends, and it will always be a fun memory for sure."
He also made a major impression on the show's fans, as evidenced in Decider's recap of the fifth season's 20th episode. In addition to his endearing encounter with a wild toad, Rausch charmed viewers when he engaged in a conversation with fellow contestant Kassy Castillo. As they chatted, his candor proved disarming to her. "You're kind of awkward and I like it," she told him, crystallizing a thought that was likely on the minds of many viewers who watched their discussion and had come to the same conclusion.
Rausch's "Love Island USA" journey in Season 5 may have been brief, but it was also memorable. That was as true with the show's producers as it was with viewers; when casting commenced for the next season, whether Rausch knew it or not, his experience with "Love Island USA" was only the beginning.
He returned for a second season of Love Island in 2024 — but became a villain
After becoming a fan favorite during his few days on the fifth season of "Love Island USA," Rob Rausch was brought back as a member of the Season 6 cast in 2024. He quickly reunited with Leah Kateb, with that particular coupling earning the approval of viewers. However, opinion about Rausch shifted dramatically when he shared a clandestine kiss with another female contestant, Andrea Carmona. When Kateb discovered his betrayal, she rained down fury on him — which led Rausch to an apparent breakdown (which Kateb insisted was bogus, a cheap ploy to gain sympathy from viewers).
As the drama between Kateb and Rausch intensified, viewers were becoming fed up with their antics; some even took to social media demanding that both of them be turfed from the show. "Rob & Leah are without a doubt the most toxic people in the villa," wrote one fan, as reported by Meaww.
When Carmona was eliminated, Rausch raised the ire of viewers even further when he tearfully confessed his love for her, vowing to accompany her on her exit — only to change his mind at the last minute and decide to stick around. "I was CRINGING. He was soooo bluffing with asking her if he should leave," wrote one viewer via Reddit.
He joined the fourth season of Traitors
While it's true that some reality shows have gone too far, it's fair to say that fans of "The Traitors" feel that the acclaimed reality hit can only go further. That has to do with its premise, based on an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery, with the cast divided into two groups: the Faithful and the Traitors, with the latter devoted to secretly derailing the former. When the series returned with its fourth season in 2026, the cast included some familiar reality TV stars, including former Bachelor Colton Underwood, Natalie Anderson (a veteran of both "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race"), "Dancing with the Stars" pro Mark Ballas, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Rinna, and Rob Rausch.
In hindsight, bringing Rausch onto "The Traitors" would seem to be a no-brainer. However, he had to be sold on it, telling E! News that he felt he was through with reality television after his second season of "Love Island USA." "I said no twice," Rausch admitted. "
Ultimately, though, it was the nature of "The Traitors" that changed his mind. "I didn't really want to be on TV again," he explained, "but I love games and I love competing." It was coming to understand the series' "Survivor"-like vibe, he added, which ultimately led him to say yes to "The Traitors." "I was like, 'You know what? This could be really fun,'" he recalled.
Rob Rausch became Traitors' breakout star
Far from the most famous contestant on the fourth season of "The Traitors" — which also included three Real Housewives, two Olympic athletes, comedian Ron Funches, and bombastic actor Michael Rapaport — Rob Rausch nevertheless established himself as a fan favorite almost immediately.
As viewers quickly learned, Rausch was one of the season's Traitors, alongside Candice Dillard Bassett and Lisa Rinna. As it turned out, it was Rausch's low-key affability that allowed him to fly under the radar, employing clever strategies and forming alliances. Ultimately, it was his likability that served as his most potent weapon, and he proved to be devious enough to emerge as arguably the season's strongest player. "I'm hard to read — I've been told that by every girl I've ever dated — and I'm extremely competitive. I like to win," he said during a "Traitors" confessional, as reported by Bustle.
As a feature in Vulture pointed out, provocatively titled "Rob Rausch Has Already Won The Traitors," his innate charisma tends to draw people in, which then makes them vulnerable to his cunning machinations. That was the opinion of Michael Rapaport when he appeared on "Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen." "I don't know who wins, who loses, but yeah, blinded by the charm, the overalls, the fantastic tattoos, all of it," Rapaport observed of Rausch.
He's maintained an active (and wild) presence on social media
When he's not stealing the spotlight on reality shows, Rob Rausch has been quite busy posting on social media. His Instagram account boasts a over a million followers, who seem to have an insatiable thirst for his photos and video (in which he typically appears sans-shirt).
Not surprisingly, many of those posts feature Rausch posing with snakes, and even the occasional lizard. "Gotta love a big copperhead on da road," Rausch wrote in a May 2024 Instagram post, in which he encountered one of the venomous vipers on the side of a highway. Demonstrating his love of the animals, he picks it up expertly and then brings it to the other side of the road, where it vanishes into the tall grass.
Meanwhile, Rausch has also been savvy enough to monetize his considerable Instagram following. These have included posts shilling designer underwear, a soda brand, cowboy boots, a chicken restaurant, and the Sonic fast-food chain. As he told E! News, the latter collaboration was a natural for him. "Sonic and me actually have a lot of history. My brother used to work at Sonic," he said, insisting he remains a fan of the chain's burgers. "I can't really think of a bad time for a Smasher burger," he added. "It's very appetizing."
He runs a clothing company with his sister
In addition to his burgeoning and parallel careers as a reality TV sensation and social media influencer, Rob Rausch is also something of a fashion maven. That's because he's teamed up with his sister, Lily Rausch, to launch their own clothing brand, Creek Rat Clothing. They find items in thrift shops, which Lily then screen-prints. Among the brand's most popular items is the Shotgun Shirt, so called because Robert gives each shirt a distressed look by blasting it with a shotgun.
Appearing together in a video for The Shoals Now, the siblings revealed how their company got its name. "'Cause we grew up on a creek," Lily explained. "And we like rats," quipped Rob.
Continuing, Rob explained that getting into this field is something he'd wanted to do for some time. "I always wanted to do clothing, but I just never did it," he said. It wasn't until he'd made a little money from his reality TV ventures that he was able to fund his sister's vision. "I was like, 'You know what, Lily, let's make a business,'" he recalled.
He revealed he turned down another reality show for Traitors
As Rob Rausch pointed out, he turned down "The Traitors" twice before finally agreeing to appear in the fourth season. Interestingly, at around that same time he'd also turned down an invitation to star in another reality show.
As Rausch revealed via Instagram Stories (as immortalized by Reality Shrine), he was offered a spot in a spinoff of "Love Island USA," titled "Love Island: Beyond the Villa." According to Rausch, there was one big reason why he chose to pass on the opportunity: the fact that it was filmed in Los Angeles, when he continued to reside in a mobile home in rural Alabama.
"Like, what do you want me to do? Just show up and say, 'Hey, this is my life. I live here for eight weeks.' It just didn't make sense; it was inauthentic to me," Rausch said. "So I was like, 'Yeah, I don't think I can do it.'" FYI, "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" premiered in July 2025 without Rausch in the cast.
He made his movie debut in Maintenance Required
Reality television can sometimes serve as a pathway to an acting career. Kim Kardashian (who has acted before) for example, spent more than a decade as reality star before getting back into an actor for the 2023-'24 season of "American Horror Story." More recently, she portrayed a lawyer in the Hulu series "All's Fair."
Could Rob Rausch pull off a similar shift from reality to bona fide actor? That remains to be seen, although he did dip his toe into Hollywood when he made a brief cameo in the 2025 film "Maintenance Required," starring former "Riverdale" star Madelaine Petsch. His appearance is brief, comprising about a minute of screen time, in which he accepts a challenge to see if he can change the tire on a car faster than Petsch's character.
Rausch's acting ambitions haven't been confined to movies. He's also appeared in three music videos: "Let Me" by Ellie Laufer, "Passenger Princess" by Nessa Barrett, and "Like It Like That" by Dasha. Given that track record so far, don't be surprised to see Rausch continue to delve into acting after the deviously brilliant performance he delivered on "The Traitors."
He shared his thoughts on becoming a Traitors thirst trap
The high profile and viewer praise that Rob Rausch has experienced from "Traitors" has propelled him into sex-symbol territory. Discussing that new role when interviewed by E! News, Rausch shared his thoughts about becoming reality TV's new heartthrob. As he explained, it wasn't something that he necessarily validated. "There was a lot of joking going on about my good looks," he shared. "I really didn't take it that seriously."
Meanwhile, viewers have been picking up on an apparent "Traitors" connection between Rausch and his fellow "Love Island USA" alum Maura Higgins. When Higgins appeared on "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen confronted the rumors that she and Rausch may possibly be dating. "Maura, the internet wants you and Rob to get together. And?" he asked.
"Yeah, I saw. There's a lot of videos on TikTok at the moment," Higgins responded. As for whether or not she and Rausch actually had hooked up while filming their season of "The Traitors," she would neither confirm nor deny. "I mean, you'll have to watch the show to see if that happened," she teased.