The Truth About Love Island USA's Rob Rausch

Despite all the rumors that "Love Island USA" is fake, it certainly wasn't to viewers who watched Season 6. If you witnessed the season unfold, you were probably caught up in the crazy relationship between Rob Rausch and Leah Kateb. The two paired off right from the jump, but it wasn't long before things got messy. When a new bombshell came in, Rausch decided to ditch Kateb and explore a relationship with Andrea Carmona. However, some viewers couldn't help but feel there was this unspoken connection between Rausch and Kateb up until he left the villa. One X user, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "I just have to say it ... I'm a Leah and Rob truther. I need them back together more than I need air!! And yes, I AM delusional #LoveIslandUSA."

Many have been divided on Kateb and Rausch's relationship, but the reality star just gave all the Reah shippers out there a reason to create more fan edits. While appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Rausch shared that he never stopped liking Kateb after he coupled up with Carmona. "I still really liked her," he said. "She's an amazing person. So f****** funny."

But before you get too excited about a rekindled romance, Rausch is more focused on creating a good friendship with Kateb. He shared on the podcast, "I think after everything, I think we will be amazing friends, and I think I'd rather just focus on that for now."