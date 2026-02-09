Melania Trump's Inappropriate Outfit For New York Fashion Gala Was A Total Mess
One of the most inappropriate outfits Melania Trump ever wore was at a fashion gala in October 2005. That was the same year she and Donald Trump tied the knot, and around that time, Melania was showing off her fashion sensibilities at various high-profile events. However, she made a style misstep at Fashion Group International's 22nd Annual Night of Stars event in New York City. The newlywed Trumps showed up on the red carpet together, with the former model sporting a mid-length black and gray fur coat that she left undone to provide a peek at her revealing black ensemble. With the coat acting as both a fashion piece and a body concealer, the outfit appeared modest at first glance.
It was when Melania took the coat off inside the gala that it became clear she was pushing the boundaries of decency with a provocative look. The future FLOTUS rocked a black lingerie-style dress that flaunted her curves. Her dress had a floor-length skirt that hung loosely off her figure, but it was the top of the number that seemed out of place for the occasion. The piece had a plunging neckline and a bralette-style top that offered an eyeful of her assets, but thankfully, she had the foresight to include a material underneath that kept the top from being completely see-through. The gown also featured flimsy lace shoulder straps with dangling black ribbon strands that suggested the top could come loose at any time. Melania added gaudy accessories to the black dress, finishing her look with large diamond bracelets, matching earrings, and a handbag with a diamond-encrusted purse frame.
It was not uncommon for Melania to sport spicy looks around that time.
Melania Trump used to frequently flaunt her curves
As mentioned, around the mid-2000s, Melania Trump had several controversial fashion moments besides the lingerie dress at the Night of Stars gala. She attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2004 alongside Donald Trump, and she used the occasion to wear one of her most revealing ensembles. Melania's dress wrapped tightly around her midsection and showcased her legs with a high slit up the front of the long skirt. The piece also had a semi-transparent lace bodice and a halter-style top with a low-cut neckline that accentuated her cleavage. Her hair was dyed black at the time, which suited the look as she struck multiple fierce poses on the red carpet for the Oscar event.
The following year, the one-time model showed a little more elegance when she attended the Met Gala with Donald Trump, but she still managed to give people a view of her curvy figure. The theme that year was "House of Chanel," and she clearly took it to heart when putting her look together.
The future first lady's hair was styled in a beehive updo with her bangs swept across her forehead. She opted for an Alexander McQueen gown that hugged her hips and outlined her hourglass frame. The dress was strapless with a semi-sweetheart neckline that showed so much skin it seemed perilously close to a wardrobe mishap. Melania may have flaunted her body up top, but there was an attached skirt with a frilled white bottom that added a touch of class. She finished the look with a large diamond bracelet that matched a ribbon-shaped diamond applique affixed to the gown. The result was successful enough to keep this outfit off the list of the Trump family's most tragic Met Gala looks.