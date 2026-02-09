Melania Trump's Inappropriate Outfit For New York Fashion Gala Was A Total Mess

One of the most inappropriate outfits Melania Trump ever wore was at a fashion gala in October 2005. That was the same year she and Donald Trump tied the knot, and around that time, Melania was showing off her fashion sensibilities at various high-profile events. However, she made a style misstep at Fashion Group International's 22nd Annual Night of Stars event in New York City. The newlywed Trumps showed up on the red carpet together, with the former model sporting a mid-length black and gray fur coat that she left undone to provide a peek at her revealing black ensemble. With the coat acting as both a fashion piece and a body concealer, the outfit appeared modest at first glance.

Evan Agostini & Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

It was when Melania took the coat off inside the gala that it became clear she was pushing the boundaries of decency with a provocative look. The future FLOTUS rocked a black lingerie-style dress that flaunted her curves. Her dress had a floor-length skirt that hung loosely off her figure, but it was the top of the number that seemed out of place for the occasion. The piece had a plunging neckline and a bralette-style top that offered an eyeful of her assets, but thankfully, she had the foresight to include a material underneath that kept the top from being completely see-through. The gown also featured flimsy lace shoulder straps with dangling black ribbon strands that suggested the top could come loose at any time. Melania added gaudy accessories to the black dress, finishing her look with large diamond bracelets, matching earrings, and a handbag with a diamond-encrusted purse frame.

It was not uncommon for Melania to sport spicy looks around that time.