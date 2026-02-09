Melissa McCarthy's 'Ozempic Face' Transformation Has Heads Turning
Melissa McCarthy has undergone plenty of transformations during her time in the spotlight, but an appearance at the Golden Globes in January 2026 had everyone doing a double-take — and speculating that the "Gilmore Girls" alum may have taken a weight-loss drug. McCarthy stepped onto the red carpet in a black gown and with her hair pulled back tight, which highlighted the considerable amount of weight she appears to have lost. Her facial changes were obvious, displaying signs of the "Ozempic face" that has slowly but surely taken over Hollywood.
Compared to the March 2024 photo on the left, McCarthy's facial changes include more prominent cheekbones and seemingly bigger eyes. While not among the most striking cases of celeb "Ozempic face" out there, McCarthy's face looks very different from before, and others online noticed. Fans flocked to social media following her Golden Globes appearance to express their feelings over her changed looks. "Of all the post-Ozempic celebrities post-Ozempic Melissa McCarthy bums me out the most," one X user shared. Not everyone had a negative reaction, however. Another user wrote, "Melissa McCarthy looking good ok ozempic queen."
Although the "Nine Perfect Strangers" actor hasn't confirmed whether or not she's taken Ozempic or any of its contemporaries, everyone should do what's best for them. This stage of McCarthy's weight loss journey doesn't negate her advocacy for body inclusivity. "We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies," she captioned a 2016 Instagram post. Perhaps her critics should take note.
Barbra Streisand brought Melissa McCarthy Ozempic rumors to the forefront
It turns out that social media users aren't the only ones who wonder whether Melissa McCarthy used a weight-loss drug to shed the pounds. Barbra Streisand also wants to know, and she wasn't exactly discreet about it on social media. In April 2024, the EGOT winner plainly asked the "Bridesmaids" actor about it in an Instagram post in which McCarthy posed with director Adam Shankman. "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" she commented on the since-deleted post (via People).
The internet had a field day. "I mean she is 82. My grandparents do the same stuff," one Reddit user highlighted. Others agreed that she should be cut some slack. "I love it. She totally thinks her comments are hidden and buried like the other 10k+ comments that she sees noted on hers and others posts, so doesn't even see the reason for DMs anymore," a second Redditor said. The netizens weren't wrong. Streisand indeed thought her comment would be read by McCarthy only. She issued an apology for her faux pas.
"She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!" she wrote on X. McCarthy probably didn't love having a big name like Streisand's attached to a rumor she clearly has no interest in addressing. But she also understands that she didn't do it with malicious intent. "I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her," McCarthy told a TMZ photographer during a brief exchange.