Melissa McCarthy's 'Ozempic Face' Transformation Has Heads Turning

Melissa McCarthy has undergone plenty of transformations during her time in the spotlight, but an appearance at the Golden Globes in January 2026 had everyone doing a double-take — and speculating that the "Gilmore Girls" alum may have taken a weight-loss drug. McCarthy stepped onto the red carpet in a black gown and with her hair pulled back tight, which highlighted the considerable amount of weight she appears to have lost. Her facial changes were obvious, displaying signs of the "Ozempic face" that has slowly but surely taken over Hollywood.

Compared to the March 2024 photo on the left, McCarthy's facial changes include more prominent cheekbones and seemingly bigger eyes. While not among the most striking cases of celeb "Ozempic face" out there, McCarthy's face looks very different from before, and others online noticed. Fans flocked to social media following her Golden Globes appearance to express their feelings over her changed looks. "Of all the post-Ozempic celebrities post-Ozempic Melissa McCarthy bums me out the most," one X user shared. Not everyone had a negative reaction, however. Another user wrote, "Melissa McCarthy looking good ok ozempic queen."

Jeff Kravitz & Amy Sussman/Getty

Although the "Nine Perfect Strangers" actor hasn't confirmed whether or not she's taken Ozempic or any of its contemporaries, everyone should do what's best for them. This stage of McCarthy's weight loss journey doesn't negate her advocacy for body inclusivity. "We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies," she captioned a 2016 Instagram post. Perhaps her critics should take note.