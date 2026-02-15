The Remember The Titans Cast Looks Nothing Like You Remember
Few things in cinema manage to get the blood pumping quite like true underdog sports stories. Of course, people have long been enamored with the athlete's struggle; the ability of otherwise normal people to persevere and triumph through the performance of awe-inspiring physical feats. And while the "Rocky" films, "Major League," and "The Bad News Bears" are old favorites, they don't always hit with the same impact as real-life tales like "We Are Marshall" and "Miracle." However, 2000's "Remember the Titans" may be the best of that particular bunch.
The film, starring Denzel Washington, recounts the story of the 1971 T.C. Williams High School football team and its unlikely trip to the state championship. The team faced considerable adversity, as the school had just undergone a forced integration in the racially-divided town of Alexandria, Virginia. For the first time, white and Black players were forced to share a locker room and overcome deeply-rooted prejudices to succeed in an environment where many resisted the change.
"Remember the Titans" was a major success for Disney, grossing nearly $137 million worldwide against a $30 million production budget, per Box Office Mojo. Along the way, it helped launch the careers of multiple young stars. The film's cast members have significantly changed since its release. Here's an update on what they look like now and what they're up to.
Denzel Washington as Coach Herman Boone
Fresh off his Oscar-nominated performance as wrongfully convicted boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter in 1999's "The Hurricane," Hollywood icon Denzel Washington portrayed the no-nonsense football coach of the then-newly integrated T.C. Williams High School, Herman Boone, in Disney's "Remember the Titans" the following year. As re-told in the film, Boone led T.C. Williams to a state title while helping his players overcome deep-seated racial tensions.
While Washington's leading man looks have always been on par with his award-winning talents as an actor, the real-life Boone reportedly didn't like the performer's look. "The first thing he tells me is that I'm all wrong for the part, mostly because I'm not handsome enough," Washington said in 2023 (via Cinemablend). "I think he's kidding me, then I realize he's dead serious. He's a real old-school, football-coach piece of work."
Washington, who was in his mid-40s when he took the "Titans" role, turned 70 in December 2024. However, few would agree with Boone's assessment even now, as Washington enters his elder statesman era with a bald head and his decades of experience evident in his eyes. The screen legend is still flexing his muscles as a thespian, too, with projects like "The Equalizer 4" and "Black Panther 3" reportedly in the works, even as he is apparently tired of watching movies himself.
Will Patton as Coach Bill Yoast
Like Denzel Washington, Will Patton had put together an impressive resume as a film actor prior to his work on "Remember the Titans," albeit on a smaller scale. He had shown his impressive range in the years before its release, too, playing the unhinged villain in Kevin Costner's "The Postman" in 1997, then showing his emotional depth as an astronaut charged with helping to save humanity while dealing with personal demons in 1998's "Armageddon." However, his performance as assistant coach Bill Yoast in "Remember the Titans" may make it his defining role.
In the film, Yoast was penciled in as T.C. Williams' head coach before the decision was made to give the job to Washington's Herman Boone. So Yoast became the team's defensive coordinator instead and, after some initial conflict, he helped Boone lead the team to the championship, overcoming the barriers of race in the process.
Patton was born the same year as Washington, and like his iconic co-star, he now finds himself in the twilight of what has been an incredible career. Patton's hair has thinned and grayed, and he's often photographed with a five o'clock shadow. Despite that transformation and the decades that have passed since "Titans," the actor continues to be incredibly busy, starring alongside Virginia Madsen in the forthcoming cinematic adaptation "The Ice At The Bottom Of The World," per Deadline.
Wood Harris as Julius Campbell
Wood Harris first entered the public consciousness in 1994 when he starred as Motaw alongside Duane Martin and Tupac Shakur in the sports drama "Above the Rim." However, his breakout role was arguably his turn as standout defensive end Julius Campbell in "Remember the Titans" (before he achieved fame as Avon Barksdale on "The Wire"). In the film, Campbell clashed with white linebacker Gerry Bertier (Ryan Hurst) before the two boys became good friends and team leaders.
According to co-star Donald Faison, Harris would get his castmates together to rehearse scenes, employing some creative tactics to help them tap into their emotions. "He would do things like, 'Do me a favor, Ryan. Lie down on the floor and pretend that you're dead so we can sing, 'Na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.' So we could feel the emotion in that s***. And we would all be like, 'Alright,"' Faison said (via ESPN) in 2020 "So Ryan would lie down on the floor and we'd be like, 'Na na na na.' Then you'd feel that, like, 'Oh my god, OK.' And you look up and Wood's got tears coming down his eyes.
While he was playing a prep athlete in the film, Harris was actually in his thirties during shooting. Now, he's a veteran actor in his fifties with a commanding presence, who has been snapped on occasion with a salt-and-pepper beard. He currently stars in the Netflix teen drama series "Forever."
Ryan Hurst as Gerry Bertier
One of the more tragic tales to emerge from both the real-life and cinematic story of "Remember the Titans" is that of linebacker Gerry Bertier. In the film, after forming a bond with Wood Harris' Julius Campbell and helping T.C. Williams to a state semifinal win, Bertier is paralyzed from the waist down after being involved in an automobile accident. At the end of the film, it's revealed that Bertier later died in another car crash. In real life, the accident that caused Bertier's paralysis occurred after that fateful 1971 season had concluded, and the fatal car crash came 10 years later.
Hurst was portrayed by actor Ryan Hurst, who had appeared in films including "The Postman" and 1998's "Saving Private Ryan" and "Patch Adams" prior to taking on "Remember the Titans." After "Titans," Hurst went on to build an impressive list of credits, with memorable roles in 2002's "We Were Soldiers," as Opie Winston in the long-running FX drama series "Sons of Anarchy," and as Thor in the "God of War: Ragnarök" video game.
While Hurst had a physically imposing presence even as a 20-something in "Titans," he underwent a major transformation over the ensuing decades, getting shredded and growing an impressive beard. His physical evolution has been so impressive that he was cast as the lead character, Kratos, in Prime Video's "God of War" series adaptation, per Deadline.
Ryan Gosling as Alan Bosley
Long before his days as a bona fide A-Lister and the man behind the iconic song "I'm Just Ken" from the 2023 film "Barbie," "Mickey Mouse Club" alum Ryan Gosling upped his game with his portrayal of Alan Bosley in "Remember the Titans," a flailing cornerback on the Titans' championship-winning squad who gave up his spot to Petey Jones (Donald Faison). That said, Gosling told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 (via Showbiz CheatSheet) that Washington did all the heavy lifting on the production from a performance standpoint.
"He really kind of commanded all of us," Gosling explained. "There wasn't a whole lot of acting involved from us because when Denzel looks at you, and he's yelling at you, you're like, scared, and you just do what he says." Gosling added that he doesn't consider the film a football movie so much as a "movie about the potential of the human spirit."
More than two decades after "Titans" etched itself into the annals of cinematic lore, Gosling bears a look that can aptly be described as textbook movie star after a lifelong transformation. His soulful eyes show their years as he moves into his mid/late-40s, and he often wears facial hair. But regardless of his appearance/style, his talent continues to shine brightest.
Donald Faison as Petey Jones
Before he landed his role as running back and linebacker Petey Jones in "Remember the Titans," Donald Faison was known for his performances in the 1995 classic teen comedy "Clueless" and it's late-'90s television spin-off series — the former of which saw him take an unusual prop from set. And he brought the same kind of frenetic energy he displayed as Murray in those projects to "Titans." In the film, Faison's Jones brought levity and enthusiasm to the integrated team despite his advanced case of fumble-itis on the field.
In 2020, Faison told ESPN that he didn't think he was getting the part despite a strong audition after bumping into actor/comedian Anthony Anderson, who was auditioning to play one of T.C. Williams' coaches after being told he was too old to play Julius Campbell. "He and I are about the same age," Faison said. "I remember thinking, 'Aw, man. I didn't get the part. I'm going out for Petey Jones, and if they think Anthony's too old, they definitely think I'm too old.' And then right away, it happened."
While Faison believes his physical condition and past football experience helped him land the part, these days, the 50-something actor gives off cool dad vibes more than anything, and it's been a long time since he has produced a hairdo the likes of which he wore for Petey on "Titans." In any case, Faison now finds himself back in the proverbial saddle of the "Scrubs" reboot.
Ethan Suplee as Louie Lastik
In "Remember the Titans," Ethan Suplee endeared himself to moviegoers as the Titans' lovable offensive lineman Louie Lastik. Suplee was a veritable scene-stealer in the film, singing to his teammates and Coach Boone with all his heart and soul in one scene and lamenting his school struggles and their potential impact on his future in another. The performance was a far cry from his shocking role as a Neo-Nazi youth in 1998's "American History X" a few years earlier.
Over the years, since "Titans" became a box office success, Suplee has continued to work steadily in prominent roles. Suplee counts the long-running NBC sitcom "My Name Is Earl," the 2013 Martin Scorsese classic film "The Wolf of Wall Street," and the Hulu series "Chance" among his considerable list of credits. Along the way, he underwent a dramatic physical transformation.
As reported by the New York Post, Suplee went from weighing more than 500 pounds to having "visible abs." He has also grown an impressive beard to go with his leaner, more muscle-bound body. Suplee says managing his workout regime and diet in a way that feels holistic has become a key to his physical and mental health. "My goal today is how do I fit all this into my life so that it's complementing all the aspects of my life rather than detracting from them," he told the Post in 2026.
Kate Bosworth as Emma Hoyt
A recurring theme throughout "Remember the Titans" is the struggle — or outright inability — of some to reconcile T.C. Williams' integration amid Virginia's shifting social and political climate during the early 1970s. Kate Bosworth's character, Emma Hoyt, is the girlfriend of Ryan Hurst's Gerry Bertier, who doesn't immediately come around to the idea of Black and white students commingling. By the end, though, she regrets her initial hesitancy and prejudiced attitude.
The film was one of Bosworth's first projects — she was still in high school herself when it was released theatrically in 2000. However, she went on to become a Hollywood star, breaking out in "Blue Crush" two years later, and appeared in films like 2006's "Superman Returns" and 2014's "Still Alice." Now in her 40s. After being overwhelmed by fame at first, she has settled into an enduring career in film and television.
Kip Pardue as Ronnie 'Sunshine' Bass
Kip Pardue appeared to be destined for success after his winning portrayal of quarterback Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass in "Remember the Titans," which was one of his first major acting credits. Pardue played the long-haired, free-spirited signal caller from California who challenged the stereotypes of the time and place to perfection. Success also came, as his credits include the 2003 psychological coming-of-age film "Thirteen," several episodes of NBC's "ER," and Hulu's superhero series "Runaways," where he played the villainous Frank Dean.
More recently, though, a notably shorter-haired and more mature-looking Pardue has seen his career slow to a crawl following his alleged sexual harassment of costar Sarah Scott while filming the pilot "Mogulettes." As reported by the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Pardue was found "guilty of serious misconduct in violation" of SAG-AFTRA bylaws after Scott alleged that he masturbated in front of her in his dressing room and forced her to touch his penis during a sex scene.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Nicole Ari Parker as Carol Boone
After winning critical praise for her performance in the indie film "The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love" in 1995, and playing Becky Barnett in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights" two years later, Nicole Ari Parker was cast to stand alongside Denzel Washington as Coach Boone's wife, Carol Boone, in "Remember the Titans." In the film, Carol stood by her husband amid the turmoil that unfolded around them as he coached the team and worked to overcome barriers between its players.
Now in her 50s, Parker continues to own the frame with her image, belying her age in the process. She has continued to work steadily, too, starring as Giselle Sims-Barker in the latter seasons of the Fox series "Empire" and, more recently, as Lisa Todd Wexley in the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." She's also slated to join DC Comics' cinematic universe as a cast member of the upcoming series "Lanterns."
Hayden Panettiere as Sheryl Yoast
Hayden Panettiere became a major star during the 2000s thanks to her involvement with a legitimate cultural phenomenon in the NBC series "Heroes," in which she starred as regenerating cheerleader Claire Bennet. However, six years before the series made its debut on the broadcast network, a tween Panettiere was a hit with filmgoers in her role as Sheryl Yoast, Coach Yoast's gridiron-crazed, 10-year-old daughter.
Even now, Panettiere recalls her participation in the film fondly, telling ESPN in 2020, "Denzel loved to try to make me laugh when the camera was on me. There's the scene when he comes to our house to speak to Will Patton's character about him getting the head-coaching job ... I'm supposed to be very serious in the scene, and during my close-up, every time I opened the door he would make funny faces at me, trying to make me laugh."
For a period of time between her lengthy run on ABC's "Nashville" and her appearance in 2023's "Scream VI," some were left wondering why Hollywood stopped casting Panettiere. More recently, though, the blonde bombshell lent her voice once again to the role of Sam Giddings in the 2024 remake of the video game "Until Dawn" and starred in the 2026 horror film "Sleepwalker."
Craig Kirkwood as Jerry 'Rev' Harris
Craig Kirkwood played Jerry "Rev" Harris in "Remember the Titans" — the intellectual quarterback with a penchant for praying (hence the nickname). Harris is injured during the Titans' championship game against George C. Marshall High School (in the film, that is) and replaced at QB by Kip Pardue's Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass. However, he gets back into the lineup for the game's final play and ultimately scores the state-title-clinching touchdown on a trick play. Kirkwood had appeared on several television shows and in films during the years before and after "Titans." In the end, though, he opted for a different career path.
The last credit listed on his IMDb was back in 2006. Instead of sticking with the Hollywood grind, Kirkwood attended law school and become an attorney. According to his LinkedIn page, he currently serves as Deputy County Counsel at the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. He previously worked as a public defender for over a decade.