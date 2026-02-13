Jarring Photo Of Kelly Osbourne Proves She's Fallen Victim To 'Ozempic Hands'

Kelly Osbourne's drastic transformation has been underway for years. But Kelly's significant weight-loss journey sparked serious concern in early 2026 when a series of public appearances had fans wondering if she was okay. Her weight loss was all the more evident in an Instagram photo in which her hands made her frame look alarmingly thin. Known as Ozempic hands, the phenomenon is characterized by more prominent bones and darker veins as a consequence of rapid weight loss.

Kelly shared photos from the Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala on February 1, 2026, during which her legendary father, Ozzy Osbourne, was honored. In the image seen below, she posed with her hands on her waist while wearing a figure-hugging black dress. Her hands looked disproportionate compared to her tiny torso. Social media users were quick to point it out, too. "What the hell is going on with her hands?" one user asked. Another expressed concern for the former reality TV star. "Omg she looks so skinny that her hands look bigger than her waist."

Kelly has been open about her weight transformation. In 2020, she revealed she had undergone gastric bypass surgery in 2018, igniting an 85-pound weight loss. She continued to shed the pounds after that, though she denied using GLP-1 drugs in her journey. "I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from," she told Extra in April 2024. Instead, said weight loss, she admitted, stems from grief.