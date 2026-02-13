Jarring Photo Of Kelly Osbourne Proves She's Fallen Victim To 'Ozempic Hands'
Kelly Osbourne's drastic transformation has been underway for years. But Kelly's significant weight-loss journey sparked serious concern in early 2026 when a series of public appearances had fans wondering if she was okay. Her weight loss was all the more evident in an Instagram photo in which her hands made her frame look alarmingly thin. Known as Ozempic hands, the phenomenon is characterized by more prominent bones and darker veins as a consequence of rapid weight loss.
Kelly shared photos from the Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala on February 1, 2026, during which her legendary father, Ozzy Osbourne, was honored. In the image seen below, she posed with her hands on her waist while wearing a figure-hugging black dress. Her hands looked disproportionate compared to her tiny torso. Social media users were quick to point it out, too. "What the hell is going on with her hands?" one user asked. Another expressed concern for the former reality TV star. "Omg she looks so skinny that her hands look bigger than her waist."
Kelly has been open about her weight transformation. In 2020, she revealed she had undergone gastric bypass surgery in 2018, igniting an 85-pound weight loss. She continued to shed the pounds after that, though she denied using GLP-1 drugs in her journey. "I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from," she told Extra in April 2024. Instead, said weight loss, she admitted, stems from grief.
Kelly Osbourne continues to struggle after Ozzy Osbourne's death
Kelly Osbourne ultimately spoke out about the judgement she's received on social media, criticizing netizens for leaving cruel comments at such a difficult time in her life. Kelly is still mourning her dad and "best friend" Ozzy Osbourne, who died from a heart attack on July 22, 2025, a loss that has hit her hard. "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," she said in an Instagram story (E! News).
In a December 2025 interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," her mother, Sharon Osbourne, shared the clip to defend her daughter. "She's right," Sharon said. "She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now." It's not like Kelly hasn't been open about the impact her father's death has had on her health. "You say that I look ill," she said in the aforementioned social media video. "Well, I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down."
A month later, Kelly admitted that she was still struggling to come to terms with the loss of the former Black Sabbath frontman. "To be honest with you, I won't lie. People usually say, 'I'm great.' I'm not doing so great," she said in an interview on the Grammys red carpet. Ozzy's fatal heart attack was a shock to his family, with Kelly blasting rumors that he was nearing death just days before he actually died. "He's not dying. What is wrong with you?" she said in her Stories (via E! News).