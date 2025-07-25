Kelly Osbourne Uses Five Devastating Words To Mourn Dad Ozzy

In the wake of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne's death at age 76, his family has slowly begun to publicly grieve. With an initial statement from the Osbournes (via Today) asking "everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," it makes sense that matriarch Sharon Osbourne and her children, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Aimee Osbourne, would like to process some big feelings in peace. But on July 25, 2025, Kelly made a disappearing post on her Instagram Stories that detailed just how much she loved and will miss her dad.

"I feel unhappy," reads the white text on black background, "I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had." Those last five words speak volumes to the relationship Kelly had with her dad — not just because she's suggesting her father was her best friend, but also because they're lyrics from the updated version of "Changes" she and Ozzy performed together. The original "Changes" was released by Black Sabbath in 1972, but Ozzy and Kelly updated the lyrics and turned it into a father/daughter duet in 2003. Using these exact lyrics speaks to how Ozzy helped Kelly transform into who she is today, but they're also just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the hole Ozzy has left behind for Kelly and her family.