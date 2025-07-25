Kelly Osbourne Uses Five Devastating Words To Mourn Dad Ozzy
In the wake of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne's death at age 76, his family has slowly begun to publicly grieve. With an initial statement from the Osbournes (via Today) asking "everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," it makes sense that matriarch Sharon Osbourne and her children, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Aimee Osbourne, would like to process some big feelings in peace. But on July 25, 2025, Kelly made a disappearing post on her Instagram Stories that detailed just how much she loved and will miss her dad.
"I feel unhappy," reads the white text on black background, "I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had." Those last five words speak volumes to the relationship Kelly had with her dad — not just because she's suggesting her father was her best friend, but also because they're lyrics from the updated version of "Changes" she and Ozzy performed together. The original "Changes" was released by Black Sabbath in 1972, but Ozzy and Kelly updated the lyrics and turned it into a father/daughter duet in 2003. Using these exact lyrics speaks to how Ozzy helped Kelly transform into who she is today, but they're also just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the hole Ozzy has left behind for Kelly and her family.
Kelly Osbourne and her son had a special bond with Ozzy Osbourne
Growing up in the public eye, not only as the daughter of a famous musician, but also starring on a reality television show about their lives, Kelly Osbourne's transformation has been extreme. However, what stayed consistent was the fact that Kelly seemed to have a good relationship with her parents, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne. This has become increasingly important as Kelly's expanded her family — she even got engaged in front of her dad, who can be heard joking, "F*** off, you're not marrying my daughter," mid-proposal on the Instagram video.
When Kelly was pregnant with her son in 2022, she moved in with her parents as her fiancé and father of her child, Sid Wilson, was on tour. While this did lead to Sharon leaking the name of Kelly's baby ahead of schedule, it also laid the foundation for Kelly's son to bond with his grandparents early on. Kelly, once again crashing at her parents' house while hers was under renovations in 2025, told People that her son, Sidney, adores Ozzy. Kelly described how Sidney would snuggle up to his grandparents to "have cartoon time together," and he loved it so much Kelly would "have to literally rip him out." It seems that Ozzy was the perennial bestie of the Osbourne family, and will be deeply missed by many both within and outside of the Osbourne family unit.