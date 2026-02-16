The Transformation Of Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Has Been Stunning To See

While there are certainly those celebrity nepo babies you didn't know had famous parents, Zelda Williams is not among them. The middle child of beloved comedian Robin Williams' three children (and the late entertainer's only daughter), she's followed her father's path by embarking on a career in showbiz — and quite successfully so.

Zelda, however, has proven to be among the celeb nepotism babies who actually deserve the fame. She's made her mark as an actor in both live-action projects and as a voice actor in animated fare before branching out behind the camera as a producer and director. Sadly, one of the tragic details about Robin Williams is that he didn't live long enough to witness his daughter's success.

Since making her screen debut at an age when most of her peers were still learning to tie their shoes, Zelda has carved out her own niche in the entertainment industry, and her story is still in its early stages. To find out more about her extraordinary Hollywood journey, read on.