Photos Of Kelly Osbourne's 'Ozempic Face' Transformation Are Seriously Alarming
Kelly Osbourne has had a stunning transformation over the years, though some people think the celeb has developed a so-called "Ozempic face" in the process. Back in 2024, she told Extra that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes shortly after giving birth to her son, Sidney, in January 2023. This led her to adopt healthier habits, changes which resulted in Kelly losing 85 pounds, though some people assumed Ozempic was the real habit. However, Kelly told Extra, "I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight," adding, "I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from." Instead, she noted that it was her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who had used Ozempic.
Still, some people remained skeptical — and for good reason. In early 2026, the reality star and singer shocked viewers when she turned up at the Grammy Awards looking even thinner than everyone was used to. Clad in a polka dot dress and a giant wig that swallowed her face, Kelly displayed the usual signs of so-called "Ozempic face," despite her previous insistence that she hasn't been on any weight loss medication. "Wait the lady in the big wig was Kelly Osbourne?!" someone exclaimed on X, which pretty much summed up what most netizens were thinking. "Jesus put the ozempic down," they added.
Before the Grammys, Kelly had sparked major concern about her weight loss after fans noticed how much thinner she'd gotten in such a short amount of time. As one Reddit user noted, "She was already getting pretty scary thin before her father died but she's absolutely skeletal now. ... I hope she's able to accept and receive treatment." Others posited she might have started using Ozempic prior to her father Ozzy Osbourne's death, hence the Ozempic face. "Now she's got both Ozempic appetite and grief appetite combined and is probably barely eating at all," one person wrote on Reddit.
Kelly and Sharon Osbourne hit back at those Ozempic rumors
Kelly Osbourne doesn't see why her weight and body should be anyone's business. In December 2025, just a few months after losing her father, Ozzy Osbourne, to a heart attack at 76, Kelly fired back at those accusing her of being unwell or jumping on the Ozempic bandwagon. She asked for compassion and demanded critics to stop making assumptions. "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," Kelly said in a since-deleted video on Instagram (via USA Today). "So to all those people, f*** off!"
Her mom, Sharon Osbourne, confirmed Kelly's struggles in an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" not long after Kelly's rant. The family matriarch explained that the reason Kelly has gotten so thin is that she hadn't been eating as much since her dad passed away, plain and simple. Having endured her share of body-shaming herself, Sharon also hit back at critics for supposedly projecting their own insecurities onto her daughter. However, some fans insisted that she should definitely be more concerned. "Sorry but that's so much more than weight loss," someone on X wrote. "Anyone not worried is [a] fool."
Despite shutting down claims that she's using Ozempic, it's worth noting that Kelly isn't exactly opposed to prescription drugs targeting weight loss. Even though she used to feel differently about the subject, she's since changed her tune, telling E! News in January 2024: "I think it's amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?" Amen.