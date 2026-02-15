Photos Of Kelly Osbourne's 'Ozempic Face' Transformation Are Seriously Alarming

Kelly Osbourne has had a stunning transformation over the years, though some people think the celeb has developed a so-called "Ozempic face" in the process. Back in 2024, she told Extra that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes shortly after giving birth to her son, Sidney, in January 2023. This led her to adopt healthier habits, changes which resulted in Kelly losing 85 pounds, though some people assumed Ozempic was the real habit. However, Kelly told Extra, "I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight," adding, "I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from." Instead, she noted that it was her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who had used Ozempic.

Still, some people remained skeptical — and for good reason. In early 2026, the reality star and singer shocked viewers when she turned up at the Grammy Awards looking even thinner than everyone was used to. Clad in a polka dot dress and a giant wig that swallowed her face, Kelly displayed the usual signs of so-called "Ozempic face," despite her previous insistence that she hasn't been on any weight loss medication. "Wait the lady in the big wig was Kelly Osbourne?!" someone exclaimed on X, which pretty much summed up what most netizens were thinking. "Jesus put the ozempic down," they added.

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock & John Shearer/Getty

Before the Grammys, Kelly had sparked major concern about her weight loss after fans noticed how much thinner she'd gotten in such a short amount of time. As one Reddit user noted, "She was already getting pretty scary thin before her father died but she's absolutely skeletal now. ... I hope she's able to accept and receive treatment." Others posited she might have started using Ozempic prior to her father Ozzy Osbourne's death, hence the Ozempic face. "Now she's got both Ozempic appetite and grief appetite combined and is probably barely eating at all," one person wrote on Reddit.