These Celebs Have An 'Ozempic Face' In The Making & People Are Noticing

Keeping on the Kardashian track, Khloé Kardashian's physical appearance – and the myriad ways in which it has changed – has been subject to intense public and media scrutiny dating back to the earliest days of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." However, she revealed to Bustle in 2024 that noise didn't really bother her back then; only after she underwent her physical transformation did she begin to feel the effects of the nonstop commentary about her body. "When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence the bigger I was, which is what's crazy. And then the more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I'm so hard on myself," she told the outlet, adding, "I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you're following society.'"

Kardashian's transformation continues now, giving rise to speculation about plastic surgery and whether or not she, too, has latched onto Hollywood's GLP-1 trend. Some, including members of her own family, have even expressed concern over her health situation as her face and body have continued to change amid a melanoma scare. For her part, though, Kardashian doesn't have time for the haters, and she's more concerned with how people feel than with what they may or may not have taken to help themselves along the way. "Even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I'm like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge?" she told Bustle.