These Celebs Have An 'Ozempic Face' In The Making & People Are Noticing
In television, movies, music, and the celebrity world at large – including the ever-expanding roster of online influencers and social media stars – image is at the forefront of everything. Looking younger, more attractive, and thinner can be the key to outshining individuals of similar talent and/or status (or, at least, it's thought to be). To that end, the use of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, which are used to help treat Type 2 diabetes and aid in weight loss, has risen to prominence as stars seek to shed pounds in pursuit of their best on-camera look.
However, as people living in and out of the public space use those medications to lose weight, the expedited rate at which they reshape their bodies has led many to experience the phenomenon known as "Ozempic face." As noted by endocrinologist Vinni Makin (via the Cleveland Clinic), the look is "characterized by gauntness, sunken cheeks, new wrinkles and loose skin on the face and neck," which occur as a result of rapid weight loss. Using those definable characteristics, people and press outlets alike have taken to analyzing and commenting on certain public figures and whether they might be using GLP-1s to reshape their bodies. With that in mind, here are some celebs who have drawn attention with "Ozempic faces" in the making.
Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian's former longtime partner/co-parent, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, and self-styled "lord" Scott Disick has undergone a significant transformation since he first caught the public eye via his old flame's family and reality TV stardom. From Disick's troubling health problems and lengthy history with substance misuse to his ongoing relationship with fitness and self-care, his evolution over the years hasn't been difficult to track. In recent years, though, Disick is looking as thin as ever – particularly in the face – and fans and casual observers alike have big thoughts about the change. "What has happened with Scott Disick's face?" wondered one X user, who attached a picture of the man appearing particularly gaunt. Meanwhile, another user opined that Disick "looks like a 'Walking Dead' zombie that smokes Ozempic."
Speculation about whether or not Disick has been using GLP-1 drugs to aid in his weight loss journey was confirmed on an episode of "The Kardashians" when keen-eyed viewers spotted boxes of Mounjaro in his fridge. The moment that Khloé Kardashian appeared to reveal via FaceTime to Disick that the medication had been spotted was later shown in a February 2025 episode of the show. Disick's NSFW response was priceless, as he gasped and then uttered the phrase (via People), "Oh, f*** me running!" In the end, though, Disick declared that he wasn't ashamed by people knowing he used Mounjaro, and Khloé agreed that he shouldn't be.
Khloé Kardashian
Keeping on the Kardashian track, Khloé Kardashian's physical appearance – and the myriad ways in which it has changed – has been subject to intense public and media scrutiny dating back to the earliest days of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." However, she revealed to Bustle in 2024 that noise didn't really bother her back then; only after she underwent her physical transformation did she begin to feel the effects of the nonstop commentary about her body. "When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence the bigger I was, which is what's crazy. And then the more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I'm so hard on myself," she told the outlet, adding, "I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you're following society.'"
Kardashian's transformation continues now, giving rise to speculation about plastic surgery and whether or not she, too, has latched onto Hollywood's GLP-1 trend. Some, including members of her own family, have even expressed concern over her health situation as her face and body have continued to change amid a melanoma scare. For her part, though, Kardashian doesn't have time for the haters, and she's more concerned with how people feel than with what they may or may not have taken to help themselves along the way. "Even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I'm like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge?" she told Bustle.
Tucker Carlson
Conservative political commentator and host Tucker Carlson has been through a lot in recent years from a career standpoint, finishing up his lengthy run at Fox News with a sudden exit in 2023. Since then, he has had to turn to other avenues — including his widely followed X account and podcast, "The Tucker Carlson Show" — to continue his relationship with viewers. At the same time, Carlson has undergone a physical transformation that has attracted notice from fans and non-fans alike, both of whom have been talking about his appearance and possible Ozempic use on social media.
In January 2026, a picture of Carlson with Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, which showed Carlson appearing noticeably leaner and thinner-faced than in years past, was posted to X. To say that the comment thread was unforgiving for the Fox News alum would be an understatement. "Tucker has Ozempic face," declared one respondent, while another posed the question, "Why does Tucker look like he's pushing 80 all of a sudden?" Carlson previously addressed his health and fluctuating weight with former Fox News anchor Clayton Morris on "The Tucker Carlson Show," crediting his lifestyle at the network for making him appear larger.
Kelly Osbourne
Thanks to her famous parents and early reality TV stardom on "The Osbournes," the former "Fashion Police" panelist and "Project Catwalk" host has been in the spotlight dating back to her teen years. And while her legendary father, the late heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, inspired a lot of discussion via his quirky personality/behavior and wild history as the frontman of Black Sabbath, Kelly and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, were subjected to commentary about their physical appearance as much as anything. However, Kelly may have gotten the worst of it. "When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office, and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV, and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," she revealed on a 2024 episode of "The Osbournes Podcast" (via People).
More recently, though, Kelly's thin figure and face have invited criticism and even concern from some, while others have wondered about the role Ozempic may have played in her transformation. She sounded off on the latter crowd in particular during an appearance on Piers Morgan's show (via CNN) in late 2025, reminding the people "who keep thinking they're being funny" about her alleged Ozempic use that she just lost her father, and adding, "I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f*** off!"
Kathy Bates
For the majority of her long and legendary career, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning actress Kathy Bates has sported a fuller figure. As she enters the twilight of her time on the stage and screen, though, the woman who terrified men everywhere in the 1991 thriller "Misery," before tugging at the heartstrings a year later in "Fried Green Tomatoes," Bates has turned heads with a transformation that has literally left her as a shell of her former self. However, not all of the press surrounding her recent look and activities has been completely positive. Bates' appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes had some people worried, due to her appearing to shake while presenting an award on the show. And throughout her weight loss journey, many have offered up their two cents about her alleged use of GLP-1s.
The "Matlock" star set the record straight about her weight loss and medication use in a 2024 interview with People, telling the outlet, "There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic, but I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough." Bates revealed that diabetes runs in her family, and that seeing those closest to her struggling with the disease is ultimately what scared her straight.
Lizzo
When Lizzo's popularity in the music scene suddenly exploded with the success of her third album, "Cuz I Love You," and the re-release of the singles "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell," she was seemingly proud of her thicker appearance. Songs from that era included lyrics like "No, I'm not a snack at all/Look, baby, I'm the whole damn meal" and "I'm a thick b***h, I need tempo." However, as her life and career have changed significantly in recent years, so, too, has her appearance, as the rapper/singer has undergone a drastic transformation.
As with any big-time celebrity who has been documented on social media and in the press as their face and body have narrowed, Lizzo has seen fans, trolls, and neutral observers offer up opinions about what she looks like relative to her breakout years. Clearly, she's heard the noise, too, as she clapped back at the GLP-1 speculation in grand fashion in her 2025 release, "IDGAS." She went so far as to post a video of herself dancing to the song on Instagram, as the lyric "What you gonna say? I throw a** on the 'net for attention. What you gonna say? I lost weight. Let me guess, is that Ozempic?" played in the clip.
Ryan Seacrest
If there's one entertainer whose appearance television viewers in the U.S. have become almost intimately familiar with over the last couple decades or so, it's Ryan Seacrest. The man has been as ubiquitous as anyone gracing the small screen since he first showed up on "American Idol" just after the turn of the century, co-hosting "Live" with Kelly Ripa, taking the New Year's Eve baton from Dick Clark, and replacing longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak. So, as his look has changed in recent years, fans have taken note of the surprising metamorphosis.
A series of Instagram snaps shared by the radio personality-turned-TV star in July 2025 sparked concern among some at the platform, as Seacrest looked to be particularly slender in the photo spread. "He looks frail to me," wrote one commenter, who added, "I hope he's doing ok!" A second respondent was similarly protective with their commentary, writing, "I'm a fan & love all you do in the entertainment industry. So if I say you are a bit too thin, I say it kindly. Take care of yourself & hope you are well." Meanwhile, others speculated on whether he was using Ozempic. In any case, Seacrest looks to be taking the comments in stride, posting a gym video featuring his buffed-out biceps later that year.
Christina Aguilera
Recording star Christina Aguilera has come a long way since she first entered the public consciousness as a cast member on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" during the early 1990s. From her breakout success around the turn of the century with "Genie in a Bottle," the first of her five career No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100, to her forays into other corners of show business with the 2010 film "Burlesque," her time on "The Voice," and beyond, Aguilera has been constantly evolving throughout her career. However, her physical appearance may have undergone the biggest transformation over her now-decades-long run in the limelight. Through the years, Aguilera's fluctuating weight has been analyzed and critiqued by fans and non-fans on social media, and also by the mainstream press.
Her slender look on the red carpet for the 2025 premiere of the stage adaptation "Burlesque: The Musical" invited comments like this X post: "Eyes already looking sunk in and it's definitely giving late stages of Ozempic abuse." However, not everyone is looking to join in on the "is she or isn't she?" discussion. "I think it's so strange how the internet has made Christina Aguilera the face of Ozempic," wrote another X user in 2025. "She has gained and lost weight a million times in her career."
Jonah Hill
Like many of the stars on this list, actor Jonah Hill has endured a seemingly endless commentary on the state of his waistline since his 2007 breakout with "Superbad" and "Knocked Up," and he hasn't always been able to tune out the noise, either. "The media kept being really brutal about my weight," he said in his 2022 documentary "Stutz" (via People). "It was just kind of free game for anyone to sort of hit my sore spot. It made me so defensive — like almost anticipating someone saying something mean. I'd be so angry. It kept me from feeling any sense of [being] able to grow past negative feelings about myself."
Ultimately, Hill fought back against the critics by transforming himself to the point that he's barely recognizable. However, his weight continues to be a topic of discussion on social media and beyond. In December 2025, a series of pictures from the set of his movie "Cut Off" had commenters talking about the Ozempic effect, despite Hill's years-long health journey. "Ozempic Final Boss," declared one commenter on an Instagram post spotlighting Hill's slender look. Added a second respondent: "Ohhhzempic lol good for him though."
Jessica Simpson
Along the same vein as Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson was one of the pop princesses of the late '90s and early 2000s, rocking the Billboard Hot 100 with her hit 1999 single "I Wanna Love You Forever." She later found success as a reality TV star alongside her then-husband Nick Lachey on "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." All the while, she sported the look that was in vogue for performers of her ilk. However, as the wave rolled back on her career, the media became increasingly focused on her fluctuating weight.
More recently, Simpson broke a lengthy recording sabbatical by dropping the digital country EPs "Nashville Canyon" Part 1 and Part 2. However, when she teased her comeback with a spicy studio pic on Instagram in 2024, some fans were more interested in breaking down her appearance than celebrating her return to the medium that made her, including one commenter who wrote, "Sponsored by Mounjaro." Simpson had been hearing the fan chatter for a while by that point, though, responding to those branding her with the GLP-1 stamp during a 2023 interview with Bustle. "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not," she said, referring to Ozempic. "It's willpower."
John Goodman
While John Goodman's merits as a thespian haven't been in dispute for decades now, he remained stuck in a lane not too dissimilar to that of Jonah Hill in terms of the physical presence his roles demanded for a large portion of his career, from "Roseanne" and the 1991 Coen Brothers comedy-thriller "Barton Fink" to the 1998 cult classic "The Big Lebowski" and beyond. In the years after his return to TV in what eventually became "The Conners," however, fans couldn't help but notice that the Golden Globe winner had slimmed down considerably.
Goodman talked about getting out and walking his dogs and taking up boxing in a 2023 Rolling Stone interview when asked about establishing the routines that aided in his transformation. In late 2025, cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright told RadarOnline that the actor's look "appears to be the result of long-term weight loss, and it's very likely he's now in the maintenance phase of GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic," adding, "There is a lot of volume deflation. He has a more hollowed appearance, especially under his cheekbones."
Serena Williams
Serena Williams is different from many of the stars contending with Ozempic chatter due to her status as a world-class athlete and tennis legend. After turning pro in 1995, Williams went on to win 23 major women's singles titles and spent a whopping 319 weeks as the No. 1-ranked female tennis player in the world, per the Women's Tennis Association. Simply put, she changed the game of tennis forever and became a cultural icon in doing so. As such, she was more or less required to keep her body in tip-top shape lest she surrender her spot as the top dog in a sport where matches can be particularly grueling at the elite level from a stamina/endurance standpoint.
However, since her move away from the tennis court and toward her other business, creative, and philanthropic endeavors following the 2022 U.S. Open, much has been said and written about the way in which her face and body have changed. While some have chosen not to acknowledge the GLP-1 discussion, though, Williams has been open and honest about its role in her physical transformation and health journey. "[Taking a GLP-1] is not a failure. It's not," she told Self in 2026. "There should be no shame attached to it. I think a lot of people will be on GLP-1s — not only for weight loss, but for all the other things research is starting to show they help with."