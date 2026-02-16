Ariana Grande Can't Escape The 'Ozempic Face' Label After Weight Loss
Ariana Grande's journey to pop stardom has seen many changes, but her recent weight loss has sparked speculation. Grande's face transformation in particular has attracted interest, with many pointing out that she has the hallmark signs of the so-called Ozempic face. Whether she has taken weight-loss drugs is heavily debated, but most agree that her face shows similar effects associated with those who have used them, including hollowed cheeks and sunken eyes. Before and after photos make those changes crystal clear.
In the January 2020 picture on the left, Grande had a visibly plumper face compared to the November 2025 picture on the right. Her temples look sunken and her cheekbones considerably more prominent. Her eyes also look smaller, a sign that she has lost fat around their sockets. These signs often occur after rapid weight loss instead of gradual changes, especially when using weight-loss drugs. "There's suspicion here about using medical weight loss or semaglutide or tirzepatide," medical business consultant Sam Patel said in an Instagram video.
But even those who believe she hasn't taken such substances see how she resembles the celebs who have. "It's literally giving ozempic face, tho I am sure she is not on ozempic," a Reddit user argued. Others similarly maintained that her transformation has been too dramatic to be attributed to them. "As someone who was on ozempic, ozempic does not make you that skinny," another Redditor wrote. Regardless of how, Grande's weight loss transformation has worried fans.
Ariana Grande has previously defended her weight loss
Ariana Grande has fans worried that her drastic weight loss may be rooted in something deeper and darker. Speculation gained traction after her public appearances to promote "Wicked" in late 2024, but her frail frame continued to draw attention into 2026. While she hasn't addressed the more recent changes to her physical appearance, Grande has previously defended her weight loss, arguing that it's been a positive change.
Grande emphasized that the rounder figure of her past reflected a lifestyle she wasn't proud of. "The body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she said in an April 2023 TikTok video, noting that she had actually gained weight from poor habits. "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy.'"
A year later, Grande teared up while discussing the scrutiny she has faced in the public eye since she was a teenager. "I've been doing this in front of the public, and kind of been a specimen in a Petri dish since I was 16 or 17," she said on the web series "Oui Oui Baguette" in December 2024. "So I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons."