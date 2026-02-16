Ariana Grande Can't Escape The 'Ozempic Face' Label After Weight Loss

Ariana Grande's journey to pop stardom has seen many changes, but her recent weight loss has sparked speculation. Grande's face transformation in particular has attracted interest, with many pointing out that she has the hallmark signs of the so-called Ozempic face. Whether she has taken weight-loss drugs is heavily debated, but most agree that her face shows similar effects associated with those who have used them, including hollowed cheeks and sunken eyes. Before and after photos make those changes crystal clear.

In the January 2020 picture on the left, Grande had a visibly plumper face compared to the November 2025 picture on the right. Her temples look sunken and her cheekbones considerably more prominent. Her eyes also look smaller, a sign that she has lost fat around their sockets. These signs often occur after rapid weight loss instead of gradual changes, especially when using weight-loss drugs. "There's suspicion here about using medical weight loss or semaglutide or tirzepatide," medical business consultant Sam Patel said in an Instagram video.

Taylor Hill & Steve Granitz/Getty

But even those who believe she hasn't taken such substances see how she resembles the celebs who have. "It's literally giving ozempic face, tho I am sure she is not on ozempic," a Reddit user argued. Others similarly maintained that her transformation has been too dramatic to be attributed to them. "As someone who was on ozempic, ozempic does not make you that skinny," another Redditor wrote. Regardless of how, Grande's weight loss transformation has worried fans.