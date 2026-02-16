The Tragic Truth About Teyana Taylor's Life Is So Sad

Teyana Taylor is a singer, songwriter, video director, model, and Academy Award-nominated and now Golden Globe-winning actor. With so many hyphens separating everything that she does, it's easy to assume she has it all. And in many ways, she does. But that doesn't mean it came easy to her. Taylor has experienced hardships in nearly every chapter of her success story, from health setbacks to motherhood obstacles and childhood struggles. For a while, it looked like Taylor's love life would be the exception. But that proved wrong in 2023, when Taylor and Iman Shumpert's marriage fell apart after seven years.

The "One Battle After Another" star and the former NBA player announced their split that September, noting they had been separated for some time. Their divorce was finalized in 2024. Since then, they have been co-parenting their two daughters, Junie and Rue, but the process has been painful along the way. "Divorce, to me, is you're grieving the death of a living being," she told Vanity Fair in January 2026.

It isn't easy to go from being loving partners to fighting in court. After settling their divorce, Taylor and Shumpert both sought to have the other jailed for violating the terms of their agreement. Taylor was later ordered to pay her ex $70,000 for speaking publicly about their divorce, going against the agreement. It hasn't been easy, but then again, she's no stranger to difficulties, so let's take a look at some of the tragic events she has endured.