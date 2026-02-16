MAGA Couples' Valentine's Day PDA That Prove Cupid Wasn't Working Overtime
MAGA land has been plagued by cheating rumors and messy divorces for years, so we weren't expecting much out of their couples for Valentine's Day. However, the holiday was even more underwhelming than we had foreseen. While many of the most high-profile pairings in MAGA land — including Donald Trump and Melania Trump — acknowledged the holiday in one way or another, it's clear from their awkward PDA (or lack thereof) that cupid did not pay any of these couples a visit this year. (Though, to be honest, we're not sure if he ever has).
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump celebrated Valentine's Day with a slideshow featuring her and her husband, Jared Kushner. Compared to some of the messier couples in MAGA land, Trump and Kushner's relationship seems to be the most stable. And yet, Trump's V-Day post was still dry. The photo collection featured several shots of the couple over the years, at both formal and informal events, but their stiff body language detracted from any points they may have gotten from spending quality time together.
Melania Trump and Donald Trump
For Valentine's Day, Melania Trump posted clips from her February 11 visit to the Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health. The video showed the first lady making crafts, shaking hands, and speaking with the children. The usually stoic former model was all smiles through the footage, and while we're sure it was partly from the joy of giving back, we couldn't help but notice that Donald Trump was not in any of the shots. Make of that what you will.
JD Vance and Usha Vance
JD Vance and Usha Vance didn't post anything for Valentine's Day 2026. And while social media isn't the end-all, be-all, it's certainly a choice for a couple who've weathered such public relationship drama over the past few months. Of course, the drama we're referring to is JD's overly friendly PDA with Erika Kirk and the Vances' prior misalignment about expanding their family. That said, we suppose they also spared themselves the chance to be ridiculed for their awkward chemistry, so perhaps this is a win-win situation.
Lara Trump and Eric Trump
Lara Trump seemingly decided to spend Valentine's Day away from her husband, Eric Trump. Lara was tagged in an Instagram post by Erin Melmore celebrating their recent girls' trip. The former co-chair of the RNC could be seen wearing pink shades and posing in a bathing suit with her friend group. And while there's nothing wrong with carving out time for a Galentine's Day excursion, it's interesting that she didn't post anything referencing her marriage.
Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio
Karoline Leavitt doesn't often post her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, and Valentine's Day was no different. Instead, Leavitt commemorated the holiday by posting the gift bags Riccio got her on her Instagram Stories. While she didn't reveal the contents of the bags, we do know that he did his V-Day shopping at Louis Vuitton, which is a brand that she's repeatedly shown love for. She did, however, shout out "the best husband ever" in her text.
Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.
Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. are proof that marriage isn't the only thing that can kill passion. Although Anderson and Trump Jr. are the only couple who've yet to walk down the aisle, their Valentine's Day post was the least romantic of the bunch. Taking to her Instagram stories, Anderson posted a bouquet that Trump Jr. gifted her for the big day. While a sweet sentiment, it just seems a little anticlimactic for a couple whose romantic timeline seemingly overlapped with Jr.'s breakup with his ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle.