MAGA Couples' Valentine's Day PDA That Prove Cupid Wasn't Working Overtime

MAGA land has been plagued by cheating rumors and messy divorces for years, so we weren't expecting much out of their couples for Valentine's Day. However, the holiday was even more underwhelming than we had foreseen. While many of the most high-profile pairings in MAGA land — including Donald Trump and Melania Trump — acknowledged the holiday in one way or another, it's clear from their awkward PDA (or lack thereof) that cupid did not pay any of these couples a visit this year. (Though, to be honest, we're not sure if he ever has).