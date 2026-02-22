The Seriously Shady Side Of Kelly Osbourne

Despite being the daughter of one of rock music's biggest icons, Kelly Osbourne has made a career for herself in the entertainment industry, often separate from her famous family. While Osbourne's transformation over the years has included many physical changes, some of her internal traits have remained the same — including her penchant for shade. While some see her public comments as too harsh or critical, the "Shut Up" singer maintains that her bluntness is simply part of who she is. She even wrote a memoir to help dispel any naysayers. "I finally wanted the opportunity to tell people who I am because I'm sick and (expletive) tired of people telling me who I am," she shared with the Orange County Register in 2017.

While not all of her public comments have been shady — she shared five devastating words upon the death of her father Ozzy in 2025 — she has certainly become known for throwing shade at any given moment, something that seems to stem from her family's strength in spite of adversity. "We're not like most other celebrities because of that fact that when we (expletive) up, we admit it," she told the publication.