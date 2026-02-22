The Seriously Shady Side Of Kelly Osbourne
Despite being the daughter of one of rock music's biggest icons, Kelly Osbourne has made a career for herself in the entertainment industry, often separate from her famous family. While Osbourne's transformation over the years has included many physical changes, some of her internal traits have remained the same — including her penchant for shade. While some see her public comments as too harsh or critical, the "Shut Up" singer maintains that her bluntness is simply part of who she is. She even wrote a memoir to help dispel any naysayers. "I finally wanted the opportunity to tell people who I am because I'm sick and (expletive) tired of people telling me who I am," she shared with the Orange County Register in 2017.
While not all of her public comments have been shady — she shared five devastating words upon the death of her father Ozzy in 2025 — she has certainly become known for throwing shade at any given moment, something that seems to stem from her family's strength in spite of adversity. "We're not like most other celebrities because of that fact that when we (expletive) up, we admit it," she told the publication.
She got sued for defamation by her father's former mistress
Over the years, some of the hidden secrets of the Osbourne family have come to light. When it was revealed in 2016 that the late patriarch Ozzy Osbourne had an "emotional affair" with hairstylist Michelle Pugh. While matriarch Sharon Osbourne continued to appear by her husband's side as both his manager and wife upon the reveal, daughter Kelly had a more charged reaction to the scandal. In a since-deleted tweet, the former "Fashion Police" correspondent shared the mistress's personal phone number with her millions of followers. "Anyone looking for cheap chunky LOW-lights a blow out and a blow***," she shared along with Pugh's then phone number (via ET). She even went so far as to accuse the stylist of "elder abuse," as her father was 70 years old at the time.
In response, Pugh filed a defamation lawsuit against the mother of one, citing intentional infliction of emotional distress and public disclosure of private facts in the claim. "Kelly harnessed her celebrity and notoriety to incite her followers as well as the media machine," the suit stated (via ABC News). According to USA Today, the lawsuit was settled shortly after for an undisclosed amount, and the tweet in question was deleted, but the overall vitriol and quick reaction from the Osbourne daughter were not soon forgotten.
Her early digs at Christina Aguilera were not subtle
Even years later, the real reasons that Kelly Osbourne and Christina Aguilera hate each other are pretty clear. Osbourne threw the first punch in the early aughts on an episode of her family's MTV reality series "The Osbournes," where she relayed that she wanted to "f**king stab herself" upon listening to the Grammy winner's Christmas album. Osbourne was also quoted in the press describing Aguilera in less than flattering words. The in-the-media and on-air barbs were continually thrown over the next few years, with Aguilera at one point seen throwing darts at a printed picture of Osbourne in an awards show sketch. "If Christina Aguilera has to resort to throwing darts at my head after everything she's achieved and everything she's done, then she's a really sad, sorry person, and I take it as a complete compliment," Osbourne fired back on stage at the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards (via AntiMusic).
The feud continued when Aguilera later bought the Osbourne family home used in their reality series in 2011 before turning around and selling it two years later. Osbourne retaliated by publicly body-shaming the singer during an episode of "Fashion Police." "I make a point on the show never to say anything about anybody that I wouldn't say directly to their face," Osbourne said of her comments in a 2012 editorial for Glamour. By 2023, the feud seemed to have finally ended, with Osbourne remarking that despite their past, they were now friendly.
Her comments on Latinos were poorly thought
Known for her tendency to speak out before thinking, Kelly Osbourne is responsible for one of the most controversial moments in the history of "The View." In a 2015 episode that she was co-hosting, she landed herself in hot water when she made a racist remark regarding then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's immigration stance. "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?" she said to the surprise of her co-hosts and audience. Even as she tried to save face and clarify her remark, the public damage had already been done.
Immediately after the episode aired, Osbourne tried to clear the air (and her name). "I wholehearted f**ked up today," she wrote in a Facebook post. "I don't want to bull***t anyone with lame excuses. Although, I was stopped mid-sentence by [co-host] Rosie [Perez] and couldn't finish my point, I will not let Rosie take responsibility for my words. ... I've learned a very valuable lesson." In 2024, she further reflected on the controversial moment, which she called "the worst thing I've ever done," and shared that her state of mind during that time was challenging. Between her parents' rocky relationship and Osbourne's reliance on drugs and alcohol, she claims she was in no place to comment publicly on such a heavy topic. "Nobody wants to hear from a white person about race," Osbourne told Rolling Stone. "No one. They don't. I learned that the hard way."
She and Lady Gaga feuded publicly for years
As one of the celebs who can't stand Lady Gaga, Kelly Osbourne took aim at another pop star in the aughts with her public criticisms. Per usual, Osbourne took the first shot. "She's a Butter Face. She has everything but the face," she said to the Mirror in 2009. "I just wish she'd keep her mouth shut. She talks way too much and has too much attitude." More barbs in the press continued, including comments on the pop star's weight, and the ever-protective Little Monsters (aka Gaga's fan base) stormed online to defend their Mother Monster. When Osbourne called out the reported death threats she received, Gaga wrote her own statement to the former reality star. "I have empathy for you Kelly, but I feel it culturally important to note that you have chosen a less compassionate path," Gaga wrote in a blog on her website (via HuffPost). Osbourne even got her mother, Sharon, involved in the feud. The family matriarch responded to Gaga's blog with a since-deleted Facebook statement of her own, calling the "Born This Way" artist a hypocrite and a bully.
It wasn't until several more public barbs and several years later that the two seemingly made up, thanks to their mutual friend, Sir Elton John. "#peace at last," Osbourne wrote on Instagram with a picture of her playfully strangling Gaga, with John laughing in the background.
She claps right back when people talk trash
Kelly Osbourne is nothing if not protective of her famous family. Following a news anchor's comments on her parents' marriage in 2022, Osbourne took to social media to address the situation. At the time, Ozzy was preparing to undergo major back surgery, something that his daughter thought would be more appropriate to report on. "The fact that everyone could not just wish him their best and instead made such cutting comments is shameful," she wrote on her Instagram story (via Yahoo! Entertainment). "Is it hard for you to just be nice? My weather report is that you are shady."
Osbourne has long taken to making public statements to set the record straight about her family, especially her parents. When it comes to misinformation about her late father's health struggles, she was known to nip those rumors in the bud very quickly. In one example, an AI-generated video using a voice similar to her father's was allegedly published around the time of his death. Osbourne was quick to call out the creators in a public way. "What the f**k is wrong with you people?" she blasted through her Instagram story (via E! News). "Why would you spend your time making a video like this?"
She's been known to subtweet during her famous feuds
Not all of Kelly Osbourne's public feuds have been direct callouts to another celeb's face. In the case of her former "Fashion Police" co-host Giuliana Rancic, she's been known to both shade her subtly and on blast. Rancic landed herself in hot water after making a racist comment about Zendaya's hair, something that Osbourne apparently claimed to have encouraged Rancic to withhold from saying. "I DO NOT CONDONE RACISM SO AS A [RESULT] OF THIS I'M SEREIOULSY QUESTIONONIG (sic) STAYING ON THE SHOW!," she posted to X following the controversy.
The comment nearly destroyed Rancic's career, and she issued multiple public statements both via X and on air on E! shortly after. That didn't seem enough of an apology to Osbourne, who later posted her own, less direct statement. "Liars ALWAYS get caught," Osbourne tweeted at the time. The reality star did end up following through on leaving the program, something she both regrets and maintains as the right decision to this day. "[The controversy] turned into this whole thing, and it made me take a long hard look at where I was, and it made me realize that I didn't wanna be there without [host] Joan [Rivers]," Osbourne revealed on her family's "The Osbournes Podcast" in 2024. But when Sharon Osbourne brought up Rancic's name, Kelly was quick to make her long-standing feelings on her former colleague known. "We don't need to give her any f**king anything," she said in the episode.
She went on a serious tear about Prince Harry
Even the British royal family isn't immune to the vitriol of Kelly Osbourne. After Prince Harry stepped back from his royal role, Osbourne praised his father, King Charles III, and blasted Harry for his overall behavior following their fallout. She particularly took issue with what she perceived as the "victim" mentality that Harry projected, even as he continued to make public appearances as a member of the royal family from time to time. "Everybody's life was f**king hard," she said of Harry on a 2023 episode of the "I've Had It" podcast. "You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f**king Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it."
She was more demure about her feelings toward Harry in a 2024 episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," though still disparaging. She continued to accuse the "whining" ex-royal of going "down the victim road" in recent years. "I feel a certain level of disappointment because I feel like they had the opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change," she said of Harry and Meghan Markle.
She's even shaded her own mother
Not even the Osbourne family matriarch is safe from her daughter Kelly's harsh criticisms. In 2023, Sharon Osbourne gushed about her grandson, Kelly's son with her husband Sid Wilson, on an episode of "The Talk." She even confirmed that the baby, Sidney, was named after his father. "She won't let a picture go out of him, [but] I'm so proud of her," Sharon said on air (via The Hunts Post). As for Kelly's reaction? The former "Project Runway Junior" judge, who had been silent on her social media pages since 2022, took to her Instagram story to publicly decry her mother for sharing info about her child. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It's no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."
This isn't the first time that the mother and daughter duo have shown their tension with each other publicly. During an episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," Sharon Osbourne was criticizing her son Jack's snacking habits, which Kelly was quick to call her out on. "Mom, what are you pointing your finger at? You eat donuts all day!" she stated during the episode.
She clapped right back at critics of her weight
Throughout her career, Kelly Osbourne has seen her weight fluctuate multiple times. Even after becoming unrecognizable after losing 85 pounds in 2020, the reality star had already spent years trying to maintain a grip on her health. "Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it's one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet," she told HuffPost in 2013. "Because a diet doesn't work ... So you just have to take baby steps, commit to something and stay true to it."
Following her father's death in 2025, Osbourne's appearance was once again publicly scrutinized, this time for her gaunt frame. "I am ill right now," she explained in an emotional Instagram Stories series (via People). "My life is completely flipped upside down. I don't understand how people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it's not." She went on to share her own criticisms of the people, especially women, who were bullying her while facing life's trials. "It's absolutely devastating that women can't support other women," she continued. "...It's disgusting, and I've had enough of it. So, go f*** yourself."