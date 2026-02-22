Politicians Who Admittedly Can't Stand Stephen & Katie Miller
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's no secret that many love to hate Stephen Miller and his bride, conservative political advisor turned podcaster Katie Miller. (Even their old neighbors wanted nothing to do with the Millers.) The couple, who together serve as the face of Donald Trump's now-defunct "zero tolerance" family separation policy, have dutifully earned a top spot on America's most despised list. "DHS sent me to the border to see the separations for myself — to try to make me more compassionate — but it didn't work," MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff famously quoted Katie saying about the policy Stephen orchestrated, in the confines of his book, "Separated: Inside an American Tragedy" (via The Week). Birds of a feather, indeed.
Alas, it appears some of the hate for the political couple may be coming from inside the house, as there are a few politicians who admittedly can't stand Stephen or Katie. In September 2025, Rolling Stone reported that, while working for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Stephen's colleagues on Capitol Hill spread a rumor about him that he enjoyed playing with porcelain dolls. And now that he's serving as President Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, it's reported that he's earned some pretty gnarly nicknames from fellow Republicans, including "Shadow Sec Def," "Prime Minister Miller," and even "President Miller," suggesting that it's actually the president doing Miller's bidding. Meanwhile, it appears Katie has also left a bad taste in many of her former colleagues' mouths.
Sen. Thom Tillis called Stephen Miller 'incompetent'
Kristi Noem isn't the only person Thom Tillis can't stand. The Republican senator from North Carolina has also made his disdain for Stephen Miller crystal clear, even referring to him as "incompetent" during an interview with Politico in January 2026, fresh off the heels of the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti by federal ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "Stephen Miller is just riding the wave of this president," Tillis declared. "You've seen his loyalty. You see what he did to Jeff Sessions after Jeff Sessions did the right thing to try and recuse himself. He just rode another wave." But that's not all. Prior to that, Tillis took Miller to task during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "Look either Stephen Miller needs to get into a lane where he knows what he's talking about or get out of this job," he said during an appearance on "The Lead" about Miller's stance on the United States taking control of Greenland.
Interestingly enough, even Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham has disparaged Miller in the past. "Every time we have a proposal, it is only yanked back by staff members," Graham said in 2018 (via The Guardian). "As long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration, we're going nowhere." (Go ahead and file that one under the untold truth of Lindsey Graham.)
Florida Sen. Ileana Garcia aired out Stephen and Katie Miller's dirty laundry
While discussing politicians who hate Stephen Miller and Katie Miller, we would be absolutely remiss not to discuss the public feud between Katie and Republican Florida Sen. Ileana Garcia — a devout, card-carrying member of the Latinas for Trump. Suffice to say, the Florida senator is no fan of Katie's or Stephen's. It all popped off on January 27, when the The New York Times published an interview with Garcia wherein she publicly berated Stephen and his extreme immigration enforcement policies. "I do think that [Trump] will lose the midterms because of Stephen Miller," she declared.
True to form, shortly after Katie caught wind of the public insult, she took to her former boss Elon Musk's social networking site, X, to defend her man. "Ileana was fired from DHS in Trump's first term because she failed to show up to work," Katie wrote.
In the end, however, Garcia had the final word when she launched into a rant, accusing Katie of calling Stephen a racist and sharing sensitive White House information. "@KatieMiller Invite me to your podcast so we can have a candid discussion about what truly transpired and how you labeled your then-boyfriend a racist when you were upset that he treated you poorly and me as a mere token Hispanic for the administration. Let's discuss who was responsible for the leaks in the White House, and how you helped carve the floor out from under then-Secretary Kirsten Nielsen," she wrote back in response. Shots fired.
There's no love lost between Kirstjen Nielsen and the Millers
Speaking of former United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, it appears there's no love lost there, either. The story goes that, back during President Donald Trump's first administration, both Stephen Miller and Katie Miller worked overtime to get her then-boss, Nielsen, fired, often pressuring the president to get rid of her. And in the end, it appeared that Stephen and Katie won when Nielsen suddenly offered her resignation on April 7, 2019.
One day later, on April 8, 2019, the Daily Beast reported that two "knowledgeable sources" claimed that Nielsen and Stephen "could barely be in the same room without making other top officials uncomfortable." But that's not all. "Miller thought Nielsen was a soft-on-the-border Bushy and she thought he was an egomaniacal lunatic who hated brown people. Needless to say, that made for awkward moments in the Oval [Office] and Cabinet Room," a former Trump administration official told the digital news organization. Anyone noticing a theme here?!