Politicians Who Admittedly Can't Stand Stephen & Katie Miller

It's no secret that many love to hate Stephen Miller and his bride, conservative political advisor turned podcaster Katie Miller. (Even their old neighbors wanted nothing to do with the Millers.) The couple, who together serve as the face of Donald Trump's now-defunct "zero tolerance" family separation policy, have dutifully earned a top spot on America's most despised list. "DHS sent me to the border to see the separations for myself — to try to make me more compassionate — but it didn't work," MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff famously quoted Katie saying about the policy Stephen orchestrated, in the confines of his book, "Separated: Inside an American Tragedy" (via The Week). Birds of a feather, indeed.

Alas, it appears some of the hate for the political couple may be coming from inside the house, as there are a few politicians who admittedly can't stand Stephen or Katie. In September 2025, Rolling Stone reported that, while working for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Stephen's colleagues on Capitol Hill spread a rumor about him that he enjoyed playing with porcelain dolls. And now that he's serving as President Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, it's reported that he's earned some pretty gnarly nicknames from fellow Republicans, including "Shadow Sec Def," "Prime Minister Miller," and even "President Miller," suggesting that it's actually the president doing Miller's bidding. Meanwhile, it appears Katie has also left a bad taste in many of her former colleagues' mouths.