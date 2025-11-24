Stephen Miller & His Wife Katie's Neighbors Want Nothing To Do With Them

Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, are very unpopular in their neighborhood. Stephen, who's been touted as the man who has fueled Donald Trump's overzealous immigration policies over the years, has been feuding with his neighbors, who've wanted their family out of their neighborhood for months. In November, Katie appeared on the "Ruthless" podcast and detailed the lengths their neighbors had gone to express their disapproval of their presence. "There were people who drove by my home, there were people who sent us death threats, who knew where we lived, and it was no longer safe for our children to play in our front yard, or our backyard," she said during the episode (via Fox News).

Her comments came two months after she posted a video of herself using a garden hose to wash away chalk messages berating Miller in protest of his policies. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote: "To the 'Tolerant Left' who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down. We will not cower in fear. We will double down. Always, For Charlie [Kirk]," the right-wing influencer who was murdered at a college campus that same month. The Millers were singing a different tune by October, however, as they decided to move out of their neighborhood. According to The Independent, the spouses listed their Arlington, Virginia abode for $3.75 million, and have since made the move onto a military base in the interim.