Stephen Miller & His Wife Katie's Neighbors Want Nothing To Do With Them
Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, are very unpopular in their neighborhood. Stephen, who's been touted as the man who has fueled Donald Trump's overzealous immigration policies over the years, has been feuding with his neighbors, who've wanted their family out of their neighborhood for months. In November, Katie appeared on the "Ruthless" podcast and detailed the lengths their neighbors had gone to express their disapproval of their presence. "There were people who drove by my home, there were people who sent us death threats, who knew where we lived, and it was no longer safe for our children to play in our front yard, or our backyard," she said during the episode (via Fox News).
Her comments came two months after she posted a video of herself using a garden hose to wash away chalk messages berating Miller in protest of his policies. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote: "To the 'Tolerant Left' who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down. We will not cower in fear. We will double down. Always, For Charlie [Kirk]," the right-wing influencer who was murdered at a college campus that same month. The Millers were singing a different tune by October, however, as they decided to move out of their neighborhood. According to The Independent, the spouses listed their Arlington, Virginia abode for $3.75 million, and have since made the move onto a military base in the interim.
Stephen Miller's family have also spoken about against him
Stephen Miller's neighbors aren't the only people who oppose his political ideology. Aside from Stephen's wife, Katie, with whom he shares a large age gap, several members of his family have spoken out against him.
In July 2025, Stephen's cousin, Alisa Kasmer, took to Facebook to write him a lengthy, emotional open letter, decrying his political stance and mourning the person he used to be in her eyes. "I grieve a cousin I once loved," she wrote, in part. "A kid that reminded me of Alex P. Keaton, young, conservative, maybe misguided, but lovable and harmless. Or so I thought." She continued, " But I was so deeply wrong. And the realization that I didn't know you at all? It guts me. I grieve what you've become, Stephen."
Kasmer's post came several years after Stephen's uncle, David S. Glosser, penned a personal essay about the White House team member's immigration stance for Politico in 2018. "I have watched with dismay and increasing horror as my nephew, an educated man who is well aware of his heritage, has become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family's life in this country," wrote Glosser in the piece detailing the hardships their ancestors faced as immigrants in America before gaining success through entrepreneurship. He also focused greatly on the ways in which Stephen had supposedly strayed away from their family values.