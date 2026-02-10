Celebs & Politicians Who Can't Stand Kristi Noem

If you're not a fan of Kristi Noem, you're not alone. Between outspoken celebs, political figures (yes, including Republicans) and news media personalities, there are a growing number of Noem naysayers out there ... and some of them have been particularly brutal when it comes to voicing their opinions about her.

In the wake of the January 2026 killing of Alex Pretti, North Carolina senator Thom Tillis and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski — both of whom are Republicans — said they believed that the Secretary of Homeland Security should lose her high-profile gig. "She should go," Murkowski told reporters (via Politico). Tillis was a touch more biting, telling journalists, "I think what she's done in Minnesota should be disqualifying ... It's just amateurish. It's terrible. It's making the president look bad."

Luckily for Noem, Donald Trump didn't seem to have been swayed by Tillis and Murkowski's stance. "They're terrible senators. One is gone and the other should be gone," he told ABC News. Trump also added a not-so-spicy zinger during his defense of Noem, calling the senators in question "losers." Sick burn. Unfortunately for Noem, though, this is unlikely to have changed Tillis and Murkowski's view of her.