Rumored Lovers Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Don't Even Bother To Sit Apart At Work

Given just how much attention their rumored affair has received, one would think Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski would go out of their way to avoid being seen together. However, IRL, they seem pretty unbothered — and sure enough, during a June 2025 meeting in Guatemala, the supposed lovebirds were pictured right next to each other.

Perhaps it shouldn't come as that much of a surprise that Noem and Lewandowski were snapped sitting together at a meeting. After all, insiders speaking to New York Magazine's Intelligencer about their supposed entanglement have described it as the "worst-kept secret in D.C." Another source also told the outlet that as far back as 2019, Noem had sat on Lewandowski's lap at one post-conference get-together. "I remember it being just very romantic. ... It was very clear they were together," they recounted. It seems the same thing happened two years later. Speaking to the New York Post, sources claimed that the pair had been similarly touchy-feely at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2021. "I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public ... It isn't like we caught them at some dive bar miles away. It's a lobby bar where everyone is staying and so there's a bajillion political operatives and journalists and electeds around," they recalled.

All that said, perhaps sitting next to each other, rather than on top of one another, is a small mercy we should give them more credit for. If not for their respective spouses' benefit, then at least for the comfort of everyone in attendance (and our eyes, obvz).