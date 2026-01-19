Rumored Lovers Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Don't Even Bother To Sit Apart At Work
Given just how much attention their rumored affair has received, one would think Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski would go out of their way to avoid being seen together. However, IRL, they seem pretty unbothered — and sure enough, during a June 2025 meeting in Guatemala, the supposed lovebirds were pictured right next to each other.
Perhaps it shouldn't come as that much of a surprise that Noem and Lewandowski were snapped sitting together at a meeting. After all, insiders speaking to New York Magazine's Intelligencer about their supposed entanglement have described it as the "worst-kept secret in D.C." Another source also told the outlet that as far back as 2019, Noem had sat on Lewandowski's lap at one post-conference get-together. "I remember it being just very romantic. ... It was very clear they were together," they recounted. It seems the same thing happened two years later. Speaking to the New York Post, sources claimed that the pair had been similarly touchy-feely at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2021. "I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public ... It isn't like we caught them at some dive bar miles away. It's a lobby bar where everyone is staying and so there's a bajillion political operatives and journalists and electeds around," they recalled.
All that said, perhaps sitting next to each other, rather than on top of one another, is a small mercy we should give them more credit for. If not for their respective spouses' benefit, then at least for the comfort of everyone in attendance (and our eyes, obvz).
Corey looked pretty uncomfortable seated with Kristi
It is worth noting that despite their reported unwillingness to squash affair rumors in the past, Corey Lewandowski didn't appear to be particularly comfortable sitting next to his rumored lover at their meeting in Guatemala. On the contrary, he appeared downright spooked, sitting ramrod straight, with his facial expression suggesting he may even have been taking deep breaths or tightening his jaw. Lewandowski's eyes also stared straight ahead as though he'd seen a ghost ... and considering everyone else's calmer demeanors, we can't help but wonder if he was concerned about the optics.
Granted, given his and Kristi Noem's rumored track record, it would be surprising if he were all that worried about one official picture of them seated next to each other. Moreover, while there have been rumblings that the affair could blow up Lewandowski's career, the insiders who've spoken to CNN about his potential ousting have said that this comes down to his own behavior more than anything. That's hardly a shocker. ICYMI, this is a man who has been fired in the past for some very bad behavior, including alleged sexual harassment.
At the end of the day, whether Lewandowski was uncomfortable sitting next to Noem or his scarily alert stance is just his default (which, yikes), something tells us we'll never know the full extent of this rumored relationship — or if either one of them has any shame.