Kristi Noem Lives A Wildly Lavish Life & It's Clear She's So Out Of Touch

Once upon a time, Kristi Noem pitched herself as a down-to-earth country woman clad in plaid, but it's safe to say that ship has sailed. From uber-luxurious transportation, to expensive accessories and a bizarre amount of cash on hand, to becoming the mold for Mar-a-Lago face, let's get into it.

We'll start with the makeover. While Noem has always been pretty — she was a pageant queen in her younger years — when she first began making waves in the 2010s, her lewk was a far cry from the glamazon we know today. In place of the exaggerated lip filler and thick makeup, the Noem of yore sported a very natural look. Of course, that's all since changed. For one, she's rarely seen without her hair extensions today (and TBH, we're not sure we'd recognize her without them). More than that, though, she also seems to have had a fair whack of cosmetic work done.

Speaking to Nicki Swift in March 2025, one plastic surgeon estimated the price of Noem's makeover to be somewhere in the range of $25,000. What's more, Dr. Michael Niccole pointed out that even that figure wouldn't be a one-and-done, especially if the Secretary of Homeland Security wanted to maintain the effects. Asked what he thought the costs may be, going forward, Niccole mused, "From a few hundred to a couple thousand dollars per year, depending on how proactive she is." We're going to go ahead and guess that very proactive is the answer.