Kristi Noem's Jarring Transformation Has Become The Mold For 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

We've addressed Kristi Noem's staggering transformation in the past, and how the once shaggy-haired MAGA personality has oftentimes seemed to be cosplaying Barbie (yes, we're still talking about her SWAT team glam). Interestingly enough, though, not everyone seems shocked by the changes so much as inspired. Case in point, within the Mar-a-Lago crowd, it seems as though she's become the go-to template to emulate.

Noem has clearly always had a thing for hair and makeup trends (roll footage of her pageant days when, ofc, she had a blond perm), so it probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise that she's gone all-in on the MAGA world glam du jour. These days, Noem could easily pass as an advertisement for Mar-a-Lago membership. She's become known for her plumped lips (and not the more natural-looking ones she sported in the early 2010s), extensions she'd be unrecognizable without, and never being photographed sans fake lashes. Speaking to The Meteor, Mother Jones' senior news editor Inae Oh explained, "Basically, she's a woman with a look that's very rooted in conservative, traditional ideas of what a woman should look like: long, flowing hair, heavy makeup, form-fitting dresses."

Yup: It's the same description that could be applied to the likes of Karoline Leavitt, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Guilfoyle's former prospective sister-in-law and self-professed MAGA Barbie Lara Trump (whose own transformation has been major). Yas for trendsetting. Of course, Noem and many of the other women in the MAGA movement aren't the only people who've had a little (or a lot of) work done. Au contraire, countless stars have long been the subject of plastic surgery chatter, and ultimately, what one does with one's own face is up to them. But Oh argued that the trend now dubbed "Mar-a-Lago face" merits deeper discussions of the current administration's stance on gender norms (read: rigid).