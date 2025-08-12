Who Has The Best Makeup In MAGA World? We Asked A Beauty Expert

MAGA makeup, known more commonly as Republican makeup (which even Brittany Mahomes has fallen victim to), continues to stir up controversy in the beauty world, but who has the best makeup? Criticized for its jarring, blotchy appearance, prominent Republican women have come under fire for adopting the often overwhelming, unflattering aesthetic. Peruse any social media site and you'll see hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people trolling the unpopular makeup trend, posting examples of the women who best embody the trend, and in many cases, attempting to try their hand at the trend themselves.

Although countless users on social media have joined the online shenanigans, Comedienne and TikTok user Suzanne Lambert originally kicked off the conversation online. While speaking with Glamour in February 2025, Lambert shared some of the key traits of the trend. "No skin prep whatsoever," she told the magazine. "So there's no moisturizer. If they use a primer, which is rare, but if they do, it's likely a silicone-based primer that does not go with their water-based foundation. The foundation never matches their undertones." She continued, "They love a golden undertone when a lot of them should be wearing a cool tone like me. So it's like, yellow and then a red neck and chest because they are perpetually sunburned for some reason. They also don't believe in sunscreen."

To gain a better understanding of the Republican makeup trend, and also learn which famous Republican woman has the best MAGA makeup in all the land, Nicki Swift spoke with Amber Renee, MUA.