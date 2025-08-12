Who Has The Best Makeup In MAGA World? We Asked A Beauty Expert
MAGA makeup, known more commonly as Republican makeup (which even Brittany Mahomes has fallen victim to), continues to stir up controversy in the beauty world, but who has the best makeup? Criticized for its jarring, blotchy appearance, prominent Republican women have come under fire for adopting the often overwhelming, unflattering aesthetic. Peruse any social media site and you'll see hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people trolling the unpopular makeup trend, posting examples of the women who best embody the trend, and in many cases, attempting to try their hand at the trend themselves.
Although countless users on social media have joined the online shenanigans, Comedienne and TikTok user Suzanne Lambert originally kicked off the conversation online. While speaking with Glamour in February 2025, Lambert shared some of the key traits of the trend. "No skin prep whatsoever," she told the magazine. "So there's no moisturizer. If they use a primer, which is rare, but if they do, it's likely a silicone-based primer that does not go with their water-based foundation. The foundation never matches their undertones." She continued, "They love a golden undertone when a lot of them should be wearing a cool tone like me. So it's like, yellow and then a red neck and chest because they are perpetually sunburned for some reason. They also don't believe in sunscreen."
To gain a better understanding of the Republican makeup trend, and also learn which famous Republican woman has the best MAGA makeup in all the land, Nicki Swift spoke with Amber Renee, MUA.
Lara Trump has the best MAGA makeup
Most of the Trump family women fall under the umbrella of Republican makeup. After all, the Trump family has experienced many makeup fails over the years. In addition to Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Lara Trump (who's gone makeup-free), are many other famous Republican women who were in the running for "best" MAGA makeup. They include Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lauren Boebert, Karoline Leavitt, Kristi Noem, and many, many more. According to Amber Renee, MUA, Lara, the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, is faring much better than the other women.
"Okay, so I know the whole 'Republican makeup' trend kind of pokes fun at the heavy glam look we often see from a lot of MAGA women — but honestly, looking at these pics, Lara Trump stands out in the best way," Renee tells us. "Her makeup feels more polished and modern compared to the rest. Her complexion looks fresh, her contour is blended (not harsh), and her lashes and brows are bold without being overdone. It's giving camera-ready without looking caked on."
Unfortunately, Guilfoyle and Noem didn't rank nearly as highly with Renee. "In contrast, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kristi Noem are definitely rocking that classic Fox News glam, but it leans into the overly sculpted, super matte, almost pageant-y territory," she explains. As for Boebert, her makeup "is cute, but the harsh lighting doesn't do her any favors — and the red lipstick plus bold eye combo is a little intense for daytime." Meanwhile, Renee says of Leavitt's somewhat more understated beauty look, "It borders on flat — like, it could use a little more dimension or warmth." Overall, she tells us, "Lara just hits the sweet spot: glam, but approachable. It feels intentional without screaming, 'I'm wearing a lot of makeup.'"