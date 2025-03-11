Brittany Mahomes Has Fallen Victim To The 'Republican Makeup' Trend

Brittany Mahomes' marriage to NFL star Patrick Mahomes and her surprising affection for Trump, which fans thought would cause a rift with Taylor Swift, is usually enough to feed social media. Not that Brittany's biggest controversies haven't supplied rage fuel for years. But social media has had a new talking point for Brittany since she fell victim to the Republican makeup trend, which, in case you didn't know, is the latest beauty trend to enrapture fans across TikTok and beyond. But folks aren't hyped for the reason you might assume. Makeup enthusiasts have delighted in re-creating the partisan aesthetic since clocking the distinctive beauty standards that the right has claimed.

Although personal expression impacts the final results, the essentials of the look include ungodly amounts of blush, poorly matched foundation, and raccoon-esque eyeliner. The most extreme versions include unflattering orange bronzer. Brittany, it seems, has married some of these aspects together to create her own version of the Republican makeup look. Alongside a photo of the Kansas City Chiefs' WAG and her husband, Patrick, enjoying an outing with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Brittany has on a textbook example of republican makeup ... u cannot make it up." Meanwhile, a second user commented, "She's not wrong about the republican makeup routine. AHHAHAH," next to a split image of her and a beauty influencer.

That said, recent photos of Brittany suggest she's ready to jump off the Republican makeup bandwagon (even as her party affiliation is in question).