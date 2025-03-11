Brittany Mahomes Has Fallen Victim To The 'Republican Makeup' Trend
Brittany Mahomes' marriage to NFL star Patrick Mahomes and her surprising affection for Trump, which fans thought would cause a rift with Taylor Swift, is usually enough to feed social media. Not that Brittany's biggest controversies haven't supplied rage fuel for years. But social media has had a new talking point for Brittany since she fell victim to the Republican makeup trend, which, in case you didn't know, is the latest beauty trend to enrapture fans across TikTok and beyond. But folks aren't hyped for the reason you might assume. Makeup enthusiasts have delighted in re-creating the partisan aesthetic since clocking the distinctive beauty standards that the right has claimed.
Although personal expression impacts the final results, the essentials of the look include ungodly amounts of blush, poorly matched foundation, and raccoon-esque eyeliner. The most extreme versions include unflattering orange bronzer. Brittany, it seems, has married some of these aspects together to create her own version of the Republican makeup look. Alongside a photo of the Kansas City Chiefs' WAG and her husband, Patrick, enjoying an outing with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Brittany has on a textbook example of republican makeup ... u cannot make it up." Meanwhile, a second user commented, "She's not wrong about the republican makeup routine. AHHAHAH," next to a split image of her and a beauty influencer.
That said, recent photos of Brittany suggest she's ready to jump off the Republican makeup bandwagon (even as her party affiliation is in question).
Could Brittany Mahomes be in her clean girl era?
Apparently, Republican makeup has a fierce rival, and it's the clean girl aesthetic, according to Glossy. Unlike Republican makeup, clean girl makeup is preferred by those seeking a minimalist, nearly makeup-free look. Of course, makeup is required, and, depending on what the occasion dictates, it could be just as richly packed on as the conservative side. But the difference is in the outcome; the makeup is there, but it's not trying too hard to make a statement. Given the above photos of Brittany Mahomes, it seems she definitely adopted more hallmarks of the former aesthetic than the latter, whether intentional or not, but it seems those days may be in her rearview (assuming this isn't just a phase).
Mahomes closed out February 2025 by debuting a look on the opposite end of the beauty spectrum. On Instagram, a Dallas-based makeup artist named Acie Lewis posted photos of Mahomes looking way less done up than fans have become accustomed to. Whereas many of her recent makeup looks leaned heavily into the Republican makeup aesthetic, she definitely channeled the clean girl look for this photo. Her foundation blended seamlessly into her skin instead of competing with the glossier elements of her look. There were no overwhelming splotches of bronzer, and surprisingly, she also dialed down her eye makeup a few notches. Sure, she has a way to go before she'll be giving Sofia Richie – the unofficial "queen" of the clean girl community – a run for her money, but hey, progress is progress.
Also, Mahomes has redeemed her Republican makeup disasters before.