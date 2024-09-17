Weird Things About Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Marriage

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have furnished fans with so many cringey moments that the couple has become a running joke on social media. "I know Pat Mahomes sits in his car before he goes inside his house," reads one tweet about their relationship. However, Brittany has said that it was actually the Super Bowl MVP who was chasing her at the beginning of their storybook romance.

Patrick and Brittany are high school sweethearts who started out as friends. "He was trying to date me for a while, and I just wasn't into it," Brittany said on the "WHOOP" podcast. What eventually won her over wasn't the realization that Patrick might someday play in the NFL but the rose and card that he gave her on Valentine's Day when she was a junior and he was a sophomore. However, Brittany knew he wasn't trying to be romantic. "He just brought it to me as a funny joke, but I thought it was the cutest thing in the world," she told Vitality. She also admitted that she didn't know that Patrick even played quarterback until after she became his girlfriend – and it wasn't until he started playing for Texas Tech that she realized he might go pro.

After graduating from Whitehouse High School in Texas, Brittany played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler and briefly went pro, but being a football couple would eventually become the Mahomeses' identity; Patrick even proposed to Brittany at Arrowhead Stadium. They got hitched in 2022, and NFL fans soon started to realize just how weird their relationship is.