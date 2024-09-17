Weird Things About Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Marriage
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have furnished fans with so many cringey moments that the couple has become a running joke on social media. "I know Pat Mahomes sits in his car before he goes inside his house," reads one tweet about their relationship. However, Brittany has said that it was actually the Super Bowl MVP who was chasing her at the beginning of their storybook romance.
Patrick and Brittany are high school sweethearts who started out as friends. "He was trying to date me for a while, and I just wasn't into it," Brittany said on the "WHOOP" podcast. What eventually won her over wasn't the realization that Patrick might someday play in the NFL but the rose and card that he gave her on Valentine's Day when she was a junior and he was a sophomore. However, Brittany knew he wasn't trying to be romantic. "He just brought it to me as a funny joke, but I thought it was the cutest thing in the world," she told Vitality. She also admitted that she didn't know that Patrick even played quarterback until after she became his girlfriend – and it wasn't until he started playing for Texas Tech that she realized he might go pro.
After graduating from Whitehouse High School in Texas, Brittany played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler and briefly went pro, but being a football couple would eventually become the Mahomeses' identity; Patrick even proposed to Brittany at Arrowhead Stadium. They got hitched in 2022, and NFL fans soon started to realize just how weird their relationship is.
Brittany Mahomes' food fail
Patrick Mahomes loves to talk about his love of the condiment that matches his home game jersey. "The three things I put [ketchup] on that people don't like are steak, mac and cheese, and eggs," he told CBS Sports. He doesn't even care when he gets strange looks for asking for ketchup at fine dining establishments. But during a 2023 GQ couple's quiz, steak and ketchup wasn't Brittany Mahomes's answer when she was asked what her husband's "favorite cheat day meal" is. She didn't hesitate before saying that it's fried chicken, and she sounded so sure of herself. But she was incorrect, and her second guess — chicken fried steak with a side of mashed potatoes — wasn't right, either.
Fans were so surprised that Brittany didn't know this food factoid about her husband that they were still talking about her response a year later. "I do hope Patrick Mahomes leaves that woman. Ain't no f**kin way you say confidently and incorrectly my favorite pregame meal is fried chicken with that much enthusiasm in an interview," one of her haters tweeted in 2024. Patrick revealed that the correct answer is Tex-Mex, and hopefully, he is not putting ketchup on tacos — Dallas Cowboys fans might storm the field during a matchup against the Chiefs if he ever admitted such a thing.
If Patrick eats fajitas, at least he's getting his vegetables. In her "WHOOP" interview, Brittany said she used to hide veggies in her husband's food as if he were a picky toddler. "I would give him mashed cauliflower, and I would tell him it was potatoes," she said. "Or I would make spaghetti, and it would be vegetable noodles."
The spouses have a different approach to sharing their political views
Brittany Mahomes became one of Donald Trump's favorite people when she expressed her support for him by way of a few social media likes. Brittany's friend, Taylor Swift, gave Kamala Harris a far more forceful and thoughtful endorsement on Instagram, but Trump was happy to take whatever the Swift-adjacent WAG would give him. Speaking about Brittany, the ex-president told Fox News (via USA Today), "She's a big MAGA fan. That's the one I like, much better than Taylor Swift ... I think she's terrific. Not Taylor Swift."
Brittany's decision to get political and reveal that she's on the opposite side of the aisle from the NFL's biggest female star put Patrick Mahomes in an awkward position. It was inevitable that he would eventually be asked about his own political views, and it turns out that he would prefer not to share them. "I've always said I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way," he told reporters.
However, now that Patrick's family is on Trump's radar, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has to worry about "The Celebrity Apprentice" alum using a dirty play that he's already tested out. Before Swift endorsed Harris, Trump posted an AI image of the singer on Truth Social along with the words, "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump." Donald could always do the same thing with Patrick's likeness to try to force him to reveal where he stands.
Patrick Mahomes has to defend his wife often
Whether she's throwing tweet tantrums about the refs during games or telling fans to "shut up," Brittany Mahomes just can't seem to stop causing controversy. Sometimes, the backlash to her behavior gets so loud that her husband will step in to defend her. Meanwhile, other NFL players seem to feel little pressure to make public remarks about their wives or girlfriends — unless their name is Travis Kelce.
There was the time former New England Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger tweeted a rumor that Patrick had banned Brittany and his brother, Jackson Mahomes, from attending games because their behavior was too distracting. Seemingly in response to this claim, Patrick tweeted, "Y'all just be making stuff up these days." He also used X to react to the fuss over a video of Brittany rolling her eyes and fluttering her eyelashes during a Texas Tech game. She had just spoken to Patrick and appeared to be annoyed. "Man people are weird... love you babe @brittanylynne8," he wrote.
After the Donald Trump fiasco, Patrick tried to play up one of his wife's positive traits while addressing the press. "I think [what] you see is that Brittany does a lot in the community," he said, according to USA Today. Patrick has also praised Brittany for how she handles criticism on social media. While her sometimes combative attitude can rub people the wrong way, he told E! News, "She has her head on her shoulders the right way."
Brittany Mahomes is her husband's 'manager' and stylist
When Brittany Mahomes appeared on the "Shootin It with Soph" podcast in 2018, Patrick Mahomes was treating her like an employee. "I feel like I'm his manager in a way," she said. She revealed that her husband's agent contacted her when decisions about Patrick's career needed to be made, and Patrick also relied on her to make sure he made it to work every day with what he needed. If he was missing equipment when he showed up to practice, it was up to Brittany to get it to him. In 2024, Patrick was caught on camera telling a teammate that he hadn't brought his "pad pants" with him that day. The Chiefs shared a video of his confession on Instagram, and when Brittany reposted it on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Sorry I'm not there to dress you," according to On SI.
In other instances, the quarterback might be better off without his wife's wardrobe assistance. Some of Brittany and Patrick's outfits are tasteless and tacky, such as the designer duds that they got all decked out in for a 2024 NBA Finals game. The couple's sartorial sins include embracing logomania and sporting outdated trends. Brittany admitted she's to blame for at least some of her husband's outfits in 2023 when she wrote on her Instagram Story (via the New York Post), "If you're wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes."
Brittany Mahomes says she's more competitive than her husband
You'd think a three-time Super Bowl champ would be more obsessed with winning than his wife, but according to Brittany Mahomes, this is not the dynamic in her marriage to Patrick Mahomes. "I think I may be a little bit more competitive than him at times, and I think I kind of keep that fire in him going just because I'm a little bit more fiery than he is," she said during her "WHOOP" convo.
An example of Brittany's competitive nature being unleashed was her fruitless effort to defeat Patrick at the ping pong table. "I literally spent an hour in the basement trying to beat him one night and I didn't win a single game," she told GQ. Brittany attempted this, fully aware that Patrick is unbeatable at ping pong.
In a 2021 Men's Health interview, Patrick admitted that his wife is more motivated than him when it comes to exercising. "It makes me feel like a lazy bum whenever I'm not working out and she's working out," he said. Brittany is a certified personal trainer, and Patrick put his fitness routine in her hands during the quarantine. "He kind of just listens to whatever I say," Brittany revealed. It's definitely unusual for a WAG to be responsible for the best quarterback in the league's training.