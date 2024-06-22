Cringey Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Moments Caught On Camera

Cringey moments between Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes date back to their early years as high school sweethearts. In September 2019, Brittany shared a major throwback snap of the pair in their high school cafeteria together. The future Kansas City Chiefs star wore a football jersey as Brittany stood behind him and used her hand to force a smile on his face. "Im glad you loved me through the glitter eyeshadow days," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the TBT. Years later, the social media influencer recreated the throwback photo, as she squished her husband's cheeks together during a family photoshoot.

Not only has she shared awkward throwback photos, but Brittany even had matchy-matchy outfits for her and Patrick on date night. Constantly posting about their relationship online contributed to Brittany receiving a cavalcade of trolling. During an Instagram Q&A in August 2023, she was asked about dealing with her haters. "I could give two s***s about people's opinion of me that don't even know me," Brittany replied (via Sports Illustrated). She had a similar response for the "rude a** people" on Instagram in December 2023 (via E!).

Many Brittany fans believed the hate had been unjustified, but she didn't do herself any favors with her attention-grabbing behavior. During the Chiefs Super Bowl parade in February 2024, Brittany grabbed the team's flag and ran with it down the street. In fact, that was not the only embarrassing on-camera moment for Brittany and Patrick at the celebration.