Brittany Mahomes' Latest Matchy-Matchy Date Night Outfits With Patrick Are So Telling

Brittany Mahomes may always make headlines for her looks, but she's not exactly what you'd call a fashion icon. The famous WAG almost always gives her haters fuel with her choice of inappropriate clothing, from the tasteless outfit that she wore to the NBA playoffs that screamed high school to the tacky ensemble she decided to don at the Miami Grand Prix. Sometimes, though, she tones it down and matches outfits with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, but their latest twinning attempts are something else.

In June 2024, Brittany posted a series of photos on the gram to celebrate the weekend that was. She and Patrick paraded in matching outfits multiple times, from being clad in color-coordinated casual shirts during a day out with their kids to sporting matching jerseys that looked like a desperate bid to relive their high school glory days to even wearing color-coordinated ensembles at a country concert. "Weekend full of sports & dubs & throw a country concert in there," Brittany wrote in the caption.

Look, matching outfits with your spouse can be cute, but did they have to do it every single time? It's hard not to think they're doing it on purpose at this point!