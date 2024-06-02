Embarrassing Brittany Mahomes Moments Caught On Camera

When the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship in January 2022, they did so by beating the Buffalo Bills after a nail-biting overtime. Adding to the excitement was the fact that they clinched the title at their home arena, Arrowhead Stadium. Not surprisingly, the Chiefs Kingdom went wild and that included Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes's then-fiancée watched the game unfold from a VIP suite and decided to celebrate the win by popping some champagne. Brittany posted a video of herself to X, formerly known as Twitter, in which she could be seen struggling to open the bottle and laughing before finally getting the cap off and spraying those below her with bubbly. Clearly, she thought it was all in good fun and she cheekily captioned the clip, "Oops [shrug emoji] #LETSGOOOOO"

Unfortunately, her celebratory gesture backfired, as many folks took issue with her antics. "There's nothing cool about spraying champagne on people who don't even know it's coming and it's cold," noted one critic. Several folks pointed out that there were underage children in the stands who ended up being sprayed with alcohol while another mused, "The optics of spraying people literally below you with a bottle of booze is not great." Yet another suggested she should have sprayed the people in her box instead. For her part, Brittany clapped back, tweeting, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week."