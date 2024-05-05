Patrick Mahomes' Message To Critics Of Wife Brittany Speaks Volumes About Their Marriage
There are myriad reasons people can't stand Brittany Mahomes, and her haters are a passionate bunch; there's even a subreddit that solely exists for them to voice their dislike of the WAG. But the former soccer pro's husband, Patrick Mahomes, has made a valiant effort to silence the Brittany critics.
While it certainly doesn't hurt to have a lauded three-time Super Bowl champ in your corner, Brittany has proven she's perfectly capable of handling the haters on her own. When one Instagram critic called her a "gold digger" in 2023, Brittany responded on her Story by quipping, "I wish I dug and found gold" (via Us Weekly). She also could have helpfully pointed out that she started dating Patrick in high school, long before the quarterback signed his record-breaking $503 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. And according to Patrick, Brittany doesn't just sit around all day and dream up ways to spend his money. "People don't even realize how much she does, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that," he said during an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. In a previous interview with E! News, Patrick even credited his NFL success to Brittany's unwavering support. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through," he shared. According to Brittany, she does so much for her husband that it feels like a full-time job.
How Brittany Mahomes is her family's real MVP
When Patrick Mahomes' NFL career began, Brittany Mahomes' life changed significantly. While Patrick worked on improving his game, Brittany took on most of the workload at home. During a 2018 appearance on the "Shootin it with Soph" podcast, the former soccer pro said that she was doing most of the household chores, and Patrick was making her job more difficult when he was home. "He makes [the house] a disaster every day," she complained. Brittany also had to make regular trips to the Chiefs' training facility because Patrick was always leaving something important at home.
Brittany's goal was to ensure that Patrick didn't get distracted by anything non-football-related that might stress him out. "I feel like I'm his manager in a way," she said. When Patrick's agent needed something, he knew not to bother the quarterback; it was Brittany who usually handled it. "He knows that Patrick doesn't like to deal with all that other stuff," Brittany explained.
According to Brittany, doing housework and managing her husband's football career was enough to keep her "really busy." But when the couple added two kids to the mix, Brittany seemed to handle the additional work that came with them like a pro. "I fall in love with my wife all over again every time I see her parenting," Patrick gushed to the "Today" show. On "Impaulsive," he complimented Brittany again by describing her as "a hall of fame mom."