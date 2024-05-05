Patrick Mahomes' Message To Critics Of Wife Brittany Speaks Volumes About Their Marriage

There are myriad reasons people can't stand Brittany Mahomes, and her haters are a passionate bunch; there's even a subreddit that solely exists for them to voice their dislike of the WAG. But the former soccer pro's husband, Patrick Mahomes, has made a valiant effort to silence the Brittany critics.

While it certainly doesn't hurt to have a lauded three-time Super Bowl champ in your corner, Brittany has proven she's perfectly capable of handling the haters on her own. When one Instagram critic called her a "gold digger" in 2023, Brittany responded on her Story by quipping, "I wish I dug and found gold" (via Us Weekly). She also could have helpfully pointed out that she started dating Patrick in high school, long before the quarterback signed his record-breaking $503 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. And according to Patrick, Brittany doesn't just sit around all day and dream up ways to spend his money. "People don't even realize how much she does, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that," he said during an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. In a previous interview with E! News, Patrick even credited his NFL success to Brittany's unwavering support. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through," he shared. According to Brittany, she does so much for her husband that it feels like a full-time job.