Patrick Mahomes Takes A Stand Against Brittany Matthews' Naysayers

Patrick Mahomes is tired of the trolls constantly criticizing his fiancee Brittany Matthews. On February 17, the Chiefs quarterback hit back at the haters on Twitter after a viral video caused another round of harsh comments against Matthews. The mom of Mahomes' baby Sterling Skye has received more than her share of internet trolling. In January, the future Mrs. Mahomes was at the center of controversy after the Chiefs won their division, beating the Bills in a close game. Matthews posted an Instagram video celebrating the win by popping a bottle of champagne in a suite, which sprayed on some Chiefs fans.

After the internet trolled the champagne video, Matthews was hit by a media tsunami, with the story becoming so big it made international news. The drama surrounding the video appeared to wear on the mom of one. The day after the video went viral, Matthews tweeted: "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." We feel you, Brittany. But we're glad the strong, independent Matthews is with a man who has her back, as Mahomes took a stand against the haters.