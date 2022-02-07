Brittany Matthews Celebrates Patrick Mahomes' Pro Bowl Win With Fun Date Night Photo
Brittany Matthews is back in the news in a positive way. The future Mrs. Mahomes celebrated Patrick Mahomes' Pro Bowl win, giving her man a shoutout on Instagram on February 6. Matthews posted after Mahomes and the AFC won their fifth straight Pro Bowl title. The mother of one posted a photo with her fiance featuring the caption: "My man's [heart emoji]." However, the New York Post reported Matthews was criticized in January for an Instagram video she posted after the Chiefs won their division, beating the Buffalo Bills with seconds to go. People reported the video showed Matthews celebrating the Kansas City win, popping a bottle of champagne in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.
After receiving backlash for the champagne video, Matthews tweeted: "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." But Kansas City Chiefs fans stood behind Matthews. KMBC in Kansas City reported that local apparel company Charlie Hustle created "Team Brittany" t-shirts to benefit Red Card KC, which works to prevent bullying. But life seems better for Matthews after her social media "scandal," as she's posted several fun photos from Las Vegas and the Pro Bowl.
Brittany Matthews posts sweet photos with Patrick Mahomes in Las Vegas
Brittany Matthews has been posting sweet photos with Patrick Mahomes from Las Vegas. It looks like baby Sterling Skye's mom and dad are mixing work with some fun date night nights! In addition to her February 6 Instagram post, Matthews and Mahomes went to an NHL All-Star game with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. The New York Post reported that Matthews posted an Instagram Story from the game as she sat with her fiancé and friends. Matthews wrote: "Squad." It's nice to see the celebrity couple having fun after a stressful couple of weeks.
Matthews and Mahomes have some big events coming up soon. Their baby daughter is celebrating her first birthday in February. In addition, in December, the New York Post reported that the couple will be walking down the aisle in March! On December 14, 2021, Matthews posted photos from her bridal shower on Instagram, writing: "To my friends & family, Thank you guys for making my Bridal Shower so special. I love you all!" Let the wedding countdown begin!