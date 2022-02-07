Brittany Matthews Celebrates Patrick Mahomes' Pro Bowl Win With Fun Date Night Photo

Brittany Matthews is back in the news in a positive way. The future Mrs. Mahomes celebrated Patrick Mahomes' Pro Bowl win, giving her man a shoutout on Instagram on February 6. Matthews posted after Mahomes and the AFC won their fifth straight Pro Bowl title. The mother of one posted a photo with her fiance featuring the caption: "My man's [heart emoji]." However, the New York Post reported Matthews was criticized in January for an Instagram video she posted after the Chiefs won their division, beating the Buffalo Bills with seconds to go. People reported the video showed Matthews celebrating the Kansas City win, popping a bottle of champagne in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

After receiving backlash for the champagne video, Matthews tweeted: "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." But Kansas City Chiefs fans stood behind Matthews. KMBC in Kansas City reported that local apparel company Charlie Hustle created "Team Brittany" t-shirts to benefit Red Card KC, which works to prevent bullying. But life seems better for Matthews after her social media "scandal," as she's posted several fun photos from Las Vegas and the Pro Bowl.