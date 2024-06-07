Kristi Noem's Hair Transformation Gets Brutal Reviews From The Internet

If there's one thing to know about Kristi Noem, it's that she cares about optics. A lot. Never mind that she admitted to killing a puppy and practically nuked her chances of being handpicked by Donald Trump as his running mate. It's pretty clear that Noem is obsessed with her image, at least in the physical sense. But her latest aesthetic decision? It got folks doing a double take — and not in a good way.

Over the years, South Dakota's first female governor has gone through quite the transformation to the point that she had been subject to rampant plastic surgery rumors. As The New York Times pointed out, her hair choices have been, err, interesting. She's rocked everything from the Rachel Green look from "Friends" to a style reminiscent of Kate Gosselin from "Jon & Kate Plus 8." Recently, though, she's been all about looking prim and proper, never seen without her expensive coordinates and flowy, curly locks, not one hair out of place. "She practically looks like a member of the Trump family," Republican strategist Ron Bonjean told the outlet. "Maybe a cousin."

I gave South Dakotans all the facts and data — and then I TRUSTED them to exercise personal responsibility to make the best decisions for themselves and their families. That's what it means to follow the Constitution — and that's why South Dakota is doing better than other... pic.twitter.com/qAvY2wRWCk — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 5, 2024

In her most recent TV appearance for "News Nation," though, which she probably filmed from her shady (and reportedly costly) TV studio, Noem decided to switch things up with her hair. Instead of sporting her hair down with the usual curls, the politician decided to do an updo — and let's just say that her look was not well-received by viewers.