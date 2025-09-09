Kristi Noem's Old Pageant Pics Show Just How Different She Looks Now

The changes in Kristi Noem's appearance between the early 2010s and the mid-2020s have been major to say the least, but even that head-turning transformation can't compare to the difference in her appearance between now and her throwback pageant days. Back in 1990, Noem won the South Dakota Snow Queen pageant — and let's just say, if not for the now-secretary of Homeland Security posting about it herself, we probably wouldn't have recognized her.

To be clear, Noem has never hidden the fact that she's an ex-pageant girl. On the contrary, back in 2016, she did an interview with Aberdeen News where she spoke about how grateful she was for the experience. "It was the first time I had sat down and done an interview with multiple people. It was very educational. To stand up and speak in front of individuals or a large amount of people at the Snow Queen contest was a first as well," she told the outlet. That being said, we'll be the first to admit we did a double take when we saw the images provided to Aberdeen News for the story, and even a snap Noem had shared to her Facebook the year prior. If you thought her hair transformation from around 2010 to now was major, odds are you will, too.

Prior to her now-signature dark locks, at the time of the 1990 Snow Queen pageant, Noem was blond. Her hair was also permed into some very tight curls (aka the hairstyle du jour). Her hair wasn't the only difference, though. Her facial features also looked a lot softer, and if chatter that Noem may have had plastic surgery wasn't already in overdrive, we'd say this may just be the biggest smoking gun to date.