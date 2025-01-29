Kristi Noem's Full Glam Look For NYC Immigration Raid Gets Brutally Called Out

Kristi Noem's glammed-out look for the NYC raids is rubbing many on social media the wrong way. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user tweeted, "Why is Kristi wearing a bullet proof vest, with a baseball cap and fake hair extensions?!?! Green screen or AI video creation? You be the judge." A second user wrote, "Is the vest necessary?" garnering a response that read: "Absolutely. Wardrobe is necessary for the theatrics of it all. She nailed the hair and makeup, didn't she?" Another user tweeted, "How often will she get to dress up and pretend like she is doing something important? That's why she has had a massive photo op today ... No actual work.. just photos that look like work."

Meanwhile, actor Heather Thomas, known for her roles in "The Fall Guy" TV series and film, also joined the conversation. She took to her X account to fuel Noem's plastic surgery rumors. "So Kristi Noem got her face puffed up with filler and Botox, underwent hours of hair extension attachments, hired professional make-up and hair, strapped on her customized bulletproof vest and filmed herself arresting your maid," she tweeted, garnering nearly 7,000 likes and hundreds of responses as of writing time. While not all of the responses to Thomas' tweet were in opposition to Noem's attire or political stance, several agreed with the star. One user, for instance, tweeted, "Gawd!! Kristi went and got a photo op of herself at a round up? This gets more embarrassing by the day."

Given Noem's alignment with Donald Trump, who's spearheading the immigration raids, more viral (and overly styled) moments are probably in her future.