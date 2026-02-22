Shady Things About Matt Gaetz, Revealed By His Former Friends & Classmates

Former Representative Matt Gaetz resigned from his political position in late 2024 after a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations against him of sexual misconduct, illegal drug use, and more, but to some of his past classmates and friends who shared the untold truth of Gaetz and what he's really like, the situation wasn't too surprising.

Back in June 2021, soon after it was first announced that Gaetz was being investigated, his old college classmates had a lot to say about his shady past behavior. Business Insider talked to many of his fellow former students at William & Mary Law School, with one calling the allegations against Gaetz "embarrassing to the institution." An ex-classmate remembered Gaetz's party boy lifestyle, claiming, "He's always been kind of a frat boy." He would hold parties at the house where he lived near campus, and in an email Insider obtained, Gaetz invited people to his Super Bowl party, promising "gambling endeavors," alcohol, and more. The message included a request for "strippers," but a college friend claimed Gaetz was simply joking. The politician's past as a partier likely isn't surprising to others as well, especially since many people have seen Gaetz's mugshot from 2008 for suspicion of driving under the influence.

A different college classmate claimed that Gaetz is "not really the person you want to point to as a role model," while others had slightly harsher opinions of the politician. For another alum, while they weren't surprised about the partying allegations, they were surprised about the accusation that he had sex with a minor, but not for the reason you might think. Instead, they were stunned he didn't "check their references," noting Gaetz "has a very high sense of self-preservation" and was always concerned about his reputation.