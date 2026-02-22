How Ilhan Omar's Husband Tim Mynett Really Made His Money
Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th congressional district in Congress, might be well-known for her good work as a politician, but her husband, Tim Mynett, is apparently not doing too bad in life either. The businessman reportedly has two thriving companies, but some have questioned his finances. So where exactly did Mynett get his wealth?
Mynett met his wife through his work as a political consultant, helping Omar with her campaign through his position as a partner at the company E Street Group. According to The Washington Post, between 2018 and 2020, Omar paid the company about $586,000 for various work. Mynett stayed at E Street Group until 2022, when he left and became the president and co-founder of Rose Lake Capital, a major step up for him. On his LinkedIn, Mynett describes the new company as "former members of Congress and Ambassadors, thought leaders and financial experts — skilled operators bringing the right people together to drive results."
Along with his work in the political sphere, Mynett also co-founded the California winery eStCru, which, according to Omar's 2024 House of Representatives Financial Disclosure Report, has a value of over $1 million, an eye-catching amount of growth from the year before. Unfortunately, some people are questioning the legitimacy of Mynett's businesses and asking him to be investigated, especially after an investor accused him of fraud through the wine company, according to a report by the Minnesota Reformer.
People are questioning where the wealth really came from
Accusations of fraud and lying against Ilhan Omar aren't new, with Donald Trump and his many icy insults one of the main perpetrators as he continues to throw out various claims about her. This has even led to threats from the public, with a man arrested for attacking her at a news conference at the end of January 2026. Of course, Omar isn't one to let mean comments hold her back, such as when Sean Hannity tried to call her out years ago, and failed.
In a statement shared by ABC News about the incident, Omar directly called out Trump for inciting hatred against her, saying, "Every time the president of the United States has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket." While all this was happening, people in the government were calling for investigations into Omar's finances. Representative James Comer lead the charge in February 2026. He wrote a letter to Mynett about his assets listed in the financial report by Omar, noting that both of his companies experienced an impressive jump in value from $51,000 to $30 million in just one year. Comer, who previously targeted Jill Biden's rumored "work husband," wrote, "There are serious public concerns about how your businesses increased so dramatically in value only a year after reporting very limited assets," before requesting a bunch of financial records from Mynett.
At the time of this writing, it's unclear whether or not an actual investigation from the government will happen, but it wouldn't be the first time. The New York Times reported that there was an investigation started during the Biden Administration in 2024, but it didn't go anywhere due to lack of evidence. It's anyone's guess how the situation will unfold going forward.