How Ilhan Omar's Husband Tim Mynett Really Made His Money

Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th congressional district in Congress, might be well-known for her good work as a politician, but her husband, Tim Mynett, is apparently not doing too bad in life either. The businessman reportedly has two thriving companies, but some have questioned his finances. So where exactly did Mynett get his wealth?

Mynett met his wife through his work as a political consultant, helping Omar with her campaign through his position as a partner at the company E Street Group. According to The Washington Post, between 2018 and 2020, Omar paid the company about $586,000 for various work. Mynett stayed at E Street Group until 2022, when he left and became the president and co-founder of Rose Lake Capital, a major step up for him. On his LinkedIn, Mynett describes the new company as "former members of Congress and Ambassadors, thought leaders and financial experts — skilled operators bringing the right people together to drive results."

Along with his work in the political sphere, Mynett also co-founded the California winery eStCru, which, according to Omar's 2024 House of Representatives Financial Disclosure Report, has a value of over $1 million, an eye-catching amount of growth from the year before. Unfortunately, some people are questioning the legitimacy of Mynett's businesses and asking him to be investigated, especially after an investor accused him of fraud through the wine company, according to a report by the Minnesota Reformer.