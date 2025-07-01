Jill Biden's Rumored 'Work Husband' Won't Help Gossip About Her Marriage

From eyebrow-raising comments in the New York Post to Jake Tapper's "Original Sin," Joe and Jill Biden's marriage has been under the microscope in 2025. One of the biggest questions on many people's lips involves just how much influence Jill had over her husband during his presidency. Unfortunately for the former FLOTUS, the stories about her "work husband" and senior advisor Anthony Bernal have been pretty damning, and have only added fuel to the fire.

ICYMI, early March 2025 saw the New York Post run a story about Jill's right-hand man, who many insiders deemed as spectacularly shady. In fact, some former Biden employees went as far as accusing Bernal of sexual harassment. "It was a lot of inappropriate remarks — talking about other people's attractiveness and speculating about their sex lives at very weird moments," complained one ex-staffer. Others concurred, with one even summing up Bernal's behavior as "classic Me Too." Not long after, Tapper's book, which he co-authored with Alex Thompson, included a quote from another Biden staffer who didn't mince words: "He would not be welcome at my funeral." Yikes.

As for what Bernal's detractors have accused him of, other than allegations of inappropriate conduct, he's also been accused of holding way more influence within the White House than he should have. In fact, in an undercover sting by Project Veritas, activist-turned-politician David Hogg made this bold declaration: "Jill Biden's chief of staff had an enormous amount of power." Deterrian Jones, who'd worked for the Biden administration's White House Office of Digital Strategy, agreed. "I can't stress this to you how much power he had at the White House," Jones said. Neither went into further detail, though Jones admitted to being scared of him and keeping his distance — that in itself is concerning.

