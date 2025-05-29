Karoline Leavitt Goes Scorched Earth On Jill Biden & We Smell An Icy Feud Brewing
Considering the fact that former First Lady Jill Biden is known to have a shady side, we have a feeling that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's latest comments about her might fuel a feud. Ever since the news broke, former President Joe Biden's tragic health diagnosis isn't stopping his worst haters from coming after Jill. And, Leavitt is officially one of those haters.
During her May 29 press briefing, Leavitt was asked about the news that some people close to the Bidens may give interviews with members of Congress about Joe's health and how it was dealt with. When asked if this would be enough to make Donald Trump happy or if he wants to hear from Jill, Leavitt didn't hold back in her aggressive answer. "I think, frankly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw and what she knew ... Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that coverup," she said, per X, formerly known as Twitter. As if those weren't fightin' words enough, she also flat out called Jill a liar. "She's still lying to the American people. She still thinks the American public are so stupid that they will believe her lies. And, frankly, it's insulting, and she needs to answer for it," Leavitt said. We have a feeling that being called a liar isn't something that Jill is going to take lying down.
Folks online were not pleased with Leavitt's out of pocket rant
There is certainly no shortage of people who can't stand Karoline Leavitt, and for good reason: she's far from afraid to pick a fight. Jill Biden is simply the latest target of Leavitt's verbal attacks, and plenty of netizens took issue with it. "Calling out perceived dishonesty is one thing, but accusing Jill Biden of lying without evidence risks fueling division rather than constructive dialogue," wrote one X user. Another wrote, "Attacking private citizens now. Awesome." And, one X user pointed out the probable hypocrisy, considering Donald Trump's age and how rapidly increasingly he's showing it, quipping, "I think we can safely say the same about you, Leavitt." Another user made a similar point, writing, "If only [Melania] would speak up about Dementia Don."
It's clear that Leavitt's aggression toward the former first lady didn't sit well with folks online, and we have a feeling it's going to sit even worse with Jill herself. Ultimately, when it comes to the fallout from Leavitt's comments, this is likely just the beginning.