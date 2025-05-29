Karoline Leavitt Goes Scorched Earth On Jill Biden & We Smell An Icy Feud Brewing

Considering the fact that former First Lady Jill Biden is known to have a shady side, we have a feeling that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's latest comments about her might fuel a feud. Ever since the news broke, former President Joe Biden's tragic health diagnosis isn't stopping his worst haters from coming after Jill. And, Leavitt is officially one of those haters.

During her May 29 press briefing, Leavitt was asked about the news that some people close to the Bidens may give interviews with members of Congress about Joe's health and how it was dealt with. When asked if this would be enough to make Donald Trump happy or if he wants to hear from Jill, Leavitt didn't hold back in her aggressive answer. "I think, frankly, the former first lady should certainly speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw and what she knew ... Jill Biden was certainly complicit in that coverup," she said, per X, formerly known as Twitter. As if those weren't fightin' words enough, she also flat out called Jill a liar. "She's still lying to the American people. She still thinks the American public are so stupid that they will believe her lies. And, frankly, it's insulting, and she needs to answer for it," Leavitt said. We have a feeling that being called a liar isn't something that Jill is going to take lying down.

